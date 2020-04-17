You can launch your boat!

Curtis Johnson arrived at the Beresford Creek/Bellinger Island boat landing today at noon sharp. He was the first islander to launch his boat after Gov. Henry McMaster announced yesterday that he was reopening public boat landings.

McMaster’s Office issued a revision to Executive Order 2020-16, Section 1(C) on Thursday that reopened public boat landings and ramps in South Carolina for the purpose of launching or retrieving a boat beginning today, Friday, April 17 at noon. Public boat landings across the state were previously ordered closed to help combat the spread of the COVID-19.

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association followed suit, notifying the community via email late Thursday afternoon, “Daniel Island's two boat landings, Ralston Creek and Beresford Creek will be open for membership holders on Friday, April 17th at 12 p.m. Please note that due to a software error, the security arms may not be in place. We are working with our vendor to rectify as soon as possible.”

Johnson’s use of the boat landing security arms went off without a hitch and, after a few pulls on his boat engine, he was ready to hit the waterways. His plan? “Try to do some fishing,” he said with a broad smile.

Both the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the POA reminded boat users that social distancing orders are still in place. The POA’s email warned, “Do not congregate at the boat landings or on the dock. This City of Charleston Police department will periodically be checking in at the boat landings to ensure residents are abiding by the social distancing orders.”

The revision specifies that public boat landings and associated parking areas can now be opened at the discretion of the local government or other managing authorities of those landings. The order also authorizes the managing authority of any public landing to close or otherwise restrict public access to that public boat ramp or landing if they determine that such action is necessary to preserve or protect public health.

The revision does NOT address other facilities often co-located at public landings such as restrooms, piers, docks or designated bank fishing areas. Those types of facilities remain closed. The revision to Executive Order 2020-16, Section 1(C) reopens public boat ramps, landings and parking lots only for the limited purpose of launching and retrieving boats. Public beach access points remain closed.

Executive Order No. 2020-13 (Authorizing Law Enforcement to Maintain Order, Ensure Public Safety, and Preserve Public Health During the State of Emergency) remains in effect.

Accordingly, no more than two individuals who are not family members from the same household may be on a boat, with some exceptions. Family members who reside in the same household may boat together in numbers greater than two. In addition, vessels on public waterways of the state must remain underway at all times, unless exigent circumstances exist or anchoring to fish. The beaching or rafting of boats, whether on a sandbar, lakeshore, riverbank, or island, remains prohibited for the duration of the State of Emergency.

Links to the executive orders issued during the course of this State of Emergency, as well as livestreams/recordings of Gov. McMasters's press briefings and other related information can be found on the website of the S.C. Emergency management Division.