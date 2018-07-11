You don’t have to ‘hate Shakespeare’ to love this show

I love Shakespeare, but they don’t. Drama students at Bishop England High School will present the hilarious play, “I Hate Shakespeare!”, at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10, at the Bishop England Performing Arts Center on Daniel Island.

This comical play comprises references to The Bard’s finest works and mocks what the play’s characters refer to as his “confusing and irrelevant” prose. The play will have the audience in stitches as the actors preform a hysterical rundown of Shakespeare’s classics. With zombies, talking cows, and “celebrity” appearances, “I Hate Shakespeare!” is a sidesplitting and fast-paced introduction to Shakespeare - with a modern twist. Even better, someone gets a pie in the face.

The cast of freshmen through seniors began rehearsals in September and has been rehearsing daily, working to perfect their iambic pentameter.

“As one of the top theatre arts programs in the area, we work like professionals,” said sophomore Caitlin MacAuliffe, who plays many roles throughout the show, such as Traditional Juliet and Banquo.

Ashlan Stephenson, who directs the drama department at BE, has a history of pulling off ambitious productions with grace. In her fourth year at the school, Ms. Stephenson is producing her seventh main stage show, in addition to some smaller works throughout each school year.

Perfect for all ages, Bishop England’s “I Hate Shakespeare!” will sell tickets at the door for $7 for adults and $5 for kids. As always, the play is free to all BE students with their school ID. Ainsley Western is a junior at Bishop England High School and a BE Drama Club Board Member.