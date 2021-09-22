Young DI entrepreneur keeps community cool with ‘pop-cycles’

This summer, 8-year-old Daniel Island resident Atticus Sherry started Daniel Island Pop-Cycles, a homemade Popsicle business. The Daniel Island School third-grader came up with the name because he often delivers his frozen pops via his adult tricycle equipped with a cooler.

The healthy frozen treats cost $2.50 each and Sherry plans to sell the pops in bulk for $25 per dozen.

Sherry has created several mouthwatering flavors including Wonderful Watermelon, Magical Mango, Carolina Cantaloupe, Creamy Lemonade, and the newest edition Frozen King Kong (banana, sunflower butter, oat milk, and chocolate).

Nixon, Sherry’s 5-year-old brother, sometimes helps with deliveries and the all-important test tastings.

The frozen treats are made using natural and fresh ingredients.

“All of my pops are made from fresh fruit, agave syrup, and a couple of my flavors have a tiny bit of skim milk. No preservatives — except freezing, of course — no corn syrup and no harmful chemicals,” Sherry explained.

Locals like Kim Trout McColl love the healthy treats.

“As a health coach, I’m always looking for awesome options to recommend. I’m obsessed with these pops. So much fresh ripe fruit, no added sugar, crazy delicious. My kids even prefer them to ice cream — win,” McColl said.

This isn’t the first time the young entrepreneur has started a business. Sherry was only 5 years old when he started selling fresh eggs.

“I sold chicken and duck eggs that were laid by my chickens and ducks that I cared for. I had 15 chickens and seven ducks. I sold the duck eggs to the local bakery, because they prefer duck eggs for baking. I took my earnings and invested them in stocks and Bitcoin.”

When he was interviewed by a local radio station, the announcer asked Sherry how many chickens he owned. He answered 14 hens and one rooster. The radio personality exclaimed that was a lot of chickens. To which the Sherry replied, “That’s a lot of eggs!”

Parents Mornee and Jenn Sherry both take pride in their young son and his accomplishments. “Atticus has watched both his mother and myself, and wanted to follow in the same footsteps. He has always been around our companies, and traveled with us on business trips, so it’s kind of in his blood. He wants to be able to pay for his own college. Who are we to say no? ... Both his mom and I are still learning from him everyday. We are incredibly proud, and are sure whatever he puts his mind to, he will always succeed in,” Mornee said.

Sherry often rides around the island and stops at parks or fields on the weekends. Check the “Daniel Island Pop-Cycle” Facebook page to find out where and when Sherry will be selling his pop-cycles. Residents can call 508-317-0450 to place a bulk order or get a delivery of their favorite flavor of the frozen treats.