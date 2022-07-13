Young entrepreneurs are taking care of business on Daniel Island

Age is just a number when it comes to success. On Daniel Island, that number can be as low as seven.

These young entrepreneurs don’t need a driver’s license or high school diplomas to achieve their business goals.

Seven-year-old Taylor Grace Landreth, a rising second grader at Daniel Island School loves organizing so much she started TG Edit to help others get their spaces together. Landreth found her inspiration from the Netflix show her mom recommended, “The Home Edit.”

“We watched it together and I fell in love with the way they organized,” Landreth said. “I organize, categorize and label. I group items by color, which makes them look neat, pretty and happy.”

The mini philanthropist is donating her earnings this summer to Holy Cross Church. Landreth would like to be an author when she grows up. “My first book may be an organizing book.”

Her parents are excited by her creativity and spirit. “She has wanted to start a business since she was 5 but could never find the right idea,” Landreth’s mom, Ashlee, said. “When she told us of this one, we both thought, wow, that is a good idea.”

Daniel Island resident Shelley Kuczkir hired Landreth to organize a collection of children's books.

“The end result is wonderful,” Kuczkir said. “My son can now easily identify the beginner books by reading level, and the nonfiction books for ‘lessons.’ It is awesome to be able to go straight to one spot and pull out Mo Willems' ‘Piggie and Elephant’ without checking three different bookshelves.”

Tired of mowing and blowing, and cleaning up the garden? For help, look no further than Lawn Enforcement, a business run by three local boys. The main lawn enforcers are made up of Joseph Morizio (10), and brothers Reid (9) and Murphy Stange (10). This cleanup crew often recruits others to help with the lawn work.

Morizio came up with the lawncare idea because of his love of the outdoors and machinery. “I have always loved being outside and using lawn equipment, any power tool really. A few of us neighborhood boys asked some neighbors if they wanted their lawn cut. It went so well that we decided to make a business out of it.”

Morizio may eventually make his lawn business his career. “I want to be a landscaper just like I am now. But I want to have more machinery and run a bigger operation so I can offer more services. I love to make my own money because it gives me a sense of accomplishment. It doesn’t feel like anything is handed to me.”

Nine-year-old Reid Stange would like to play professional baseball or become an actor when he gets older, but for now he’s happy to have his lawn job. “Because I also just get money for working hard, I feel like I’m starting to be less spoiled than I was.”

Older brother Murphy Stange especially enjoys the social aspect of his job. “It’s better than doing chores to make money from my parents because I can be with friends while I do it. I don’t know yet exactly what I want to be, but I know that I want to be working with other people.”

Reid and Murphy Stange’s mother, Kendell, is thrilled by her two sons’ entrepreneurial spirit. “It represents so much life and abundance wrapped up within these adorable kids. I love their energy for working, their drive and simple belief that it’s going to work out. I am so thankful to the Lord that we live in a community of safety so they can run freely.”

The boys’ father, Bryan Stange, said they were always looking for ways to make money. When Morizio suggested they team up, the boys were eager to sign on.

“They discovered that they could work together and they found that work is more fun when you do it with a friend.” Bryan Stange said. “My only disappointment in this whole deal is that they chose Lawn Enforcement over Weapons of Grass Reduction. The latter had my vote.”

Addie and Matt Morizio are impressed by their son’s drive. “I am incredibly proud of Joseph,

watching him do something he loves while also pushing himself out of his comfort zone,” Addie Morizio said.

“I’m so proud of Joseph and his entrepreneurial spirit to start his own landscaping business. I think there will be a ton of valuable life lessons he learns through the process,” Matt Morizio said.

Mac Lake hired Lawn Enforcement and was impressed by Joseph Morizio’s adult attitude. “He’s very mature for his age and took the responsibility for cutting our grass very seriously.”

For business inquiries, contact DI LawnEnforcement@gmail.com

Nine-year-old Atticus Sherry has big plans for his future. He wants to be an Olympic swimmer, a Major League Baseball player, an NBA player and then a lawyer. But he’s not waiting for the future, he’s already been working for four years.

Sherry opened his first business in Massachusetts selling fresh eggs laid by his chickens and ducks when he was only 5. When Sherry moved to the area a year ago, he found out chickens weren’t allowed on Daniel Island, so he opened a popsicle business. He named the business Pop-Cycles because he delivers his frozen treats on an adult tricycle.

The popsicles are all natural, no sugar added. Atticus and his mom make them from fresh fruit at home. Atticus takes full advantage of the summer heat to keep the community cool.

Nine-year-old Marko Franic said Sherry puts a lot of effort into his popsicles. “They are always fresh and homemade.”

Franic’s 6-year-old brother, Niko, agreed. “They taste really good; the watermelon flavor is my favorite.”

Their dad, Mario Franic, agreed. “The three-wheel cycle he uses for delivery brings a lot of fun and character to our wonderful community.”

This year, Sherry took on a business partner, his best friend Griffin Castiglia, to assist in all aspects of the business including making, selling, delivering and most importantly, tasting.

Parents Mornee and Jenn Sherry are not only impressed with Atticus’ work ethic, but by his generous nature as well. “We are extremely proud, and consistently amazed at his drive… He just raised over $2,000 for the American Cancer Society and will be swimming 15 miles in the month of July to bring awareness to the fight against cancer. I mean how many 9-year-olds do this,” his mom said.

For business inquiries, contact facebook.com/DanielIslandPopCycles.