Young entrepreneurs design Lowcountry line of apparel

Philip Simmons High School baseball players, Conor White, Tristan Skipper, and Weston Brooks have hit a home run with their new apparel business, Creekside Co. Currently the company sells high quality hats, but plans to expand their line soon.

Brooks was frustrated when he was shopping for hats with a Lowcountry feel but was unable to find anything he liked. He reached out to White and Skipper who agreed it would be cool to start their own brand of hats and other clothing to express the beauty of the Lowcountry.

“We were always looking for Lowcountry inspired apparel, and would go into plenty of stores but couldn’t quite find what we wanted. So, we decided to start making our own apparel, giving people of the Lowcountry something to wear that represents their home,” Skipper explained.

The trio started strategizing in early September of this year and by October they were starting production. Each of the three partners work together to grow the business while keeping their friendship thriving. White serves as the marketing director, Brooks handles distribution, and Skipper oversees finances and interoffice communications.

“Working as a team was very easy for us because we are very close and great friends, so there was never any conflict between us when it came to figuring out who was going to be the head guy of the business. We all decided that it would be best to be one team instead of having one guy with all of the power,” Brooks said.

The partners are working on getting their website up, currently their line is available for purchase on Instagram (creek.sideco) and Twitter (@creeksideCo1). The young entrepreneurs are building the business slowly to ensure they provide customers with high quality products.

“The key to getting a new company started is to not rush everything into the market space and to get to know your market and what the customers like and don’t like. Along our path to success, we realize that we are going to face ups and downs and it is important to never take your mind off the main goal,” White said.

Chanel Floyd loves the line and supports the young business. “I jumped at the chance to support their entrepreneurial spirit and can’t wait to see their products in a local store.

Allison Davis was thrilled with her new hat. “The hat was well made, and they even upgraded my order. I like to support local businesses and young entrepreneurs. Conor, Tristan, and Weston are all great, hardworking boys with a strong work ethic, and I wanted to support their business.”

The trio is in the process of rolling out beanies and long sleeve shirts. They would like to sell their apparel in stores and expand Creekside Co. before they go off to college.