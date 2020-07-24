Is your family back to school ready?

After being away from school for five months or more, students and their parents are facing a very different back-to-school season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools are offering a variety of plans for classrooms and athletics, while the public is exploring options of their own with new online tools or private education options.

The Daniel Island News plans a look at Back to School issues in the Aug. 6 edition of the paper, and we’d like to hear from readers about how they are coping with the unique situation families are facing to start the 2020 school year.

Please take a few minutes to complete this survey, click here, and let us know your opinion.

Deadline is Friday, July 31.

And if you would like to share some photos of your back-to-schoolers, send them to boots@thedanielislandnews.com by July 31 as well.