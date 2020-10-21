Meet the Candidates for State Senate District 37

Larry Grooms (R)

How can the state government be a catalyst for reforms in racial injustice?

Almost every law or regulation has an impact on liberty and equal protection. To truly be “one nation under God with liberty and justice for all,” our leaders must understand and respect how certain fundamental principles underpin our republic. Leaders must be diligent in their actions to ensure government policies promote and protect liberty and justice for all people. This requires constant self-examination and correction. However, you cannot promote or privilege one group without diminishing others. We should strive for equal protections and not be afraid to act when anyone is denied justice or denied the freedom to live their lives without fear.

In your view, how does “opening safely” amid COVID-19 look to you and how can the state government assist in that transition?

After the Governor’s first state of emergency declaration in March 2020, extraordinary executive orders were imposed on business, industry, and the general public. All aspects of our economy were impacted. Some of these orders had a scientific basis and others were contradictory and had little to do with COVID-19. Some orders declared liquor stores essential, closed boat landings and parks, and banned parking in beach front communities.

Extortionary executive powers were never intended to last indefinitely. The constitution allows them to exist for only 15 days, but in an attempt to circumvent the constitution, new states of emergency have been declared every 15 days since the first one was issued.

“Getting back to business” and “opening safely” means ending these states of emergency and updating our state’s health and safety regulations to account for the challenges of living with COVID-19.

COVID-19 shined a very bright light on the educational disparities across the country and in our backyard. What issue is the top of list of education reform in your opinion?

The Legislature must make good on promises to increase teacher pay. Teachers have adapted to virtual and social distant learning models without proper training or support. Many have worked in areas that failed to meet CDC minimum guidelines. And during these most trying and uncertain times, our teachers were still expected to have their students prepared to take overburdensome and unnecessary standardized tests. Our teachers deserve more respect.

Public education in our state continues to fall short of what it could be. Parents should be empowered with multiple educational choices. All children deserve to have access to high quality educational options.

Employment and job creation was an issue even before the pandemic, as well as a livable minimum wage. Beyond “reopening the economy” how do you plan to address these issues?

The best social program is a good job. My business background and expertise in finance has served me well when negotiating to bring world class jobs that pay world class salaries to our area. I am proud to have been on the team that successfully recruited companies like Boeing, Google, Volvo, Mercedes, and TBC to the area. Upward pressure for all area wages is increased when new higher paying jobs come to our community.

What else do you think is an issue impacting your constituents and how do you propose to make improvements?

It has always been about helping others and because of my experience and seniority, I am the only Lowcountry legislator with a seat at the state leadership table. As a senior member of the SC Senate with leadership responsibilities on the Finance Committee and as chairman of the Transportation Committee, I set the funding priorities for all Charleston area-institutions and projects, I exercise oversight for port operations, I oversee the development of SCDOT priorities and projects, and my imprint can be found on all major legislation that becomes law.

Kathryn Whitaker (D)