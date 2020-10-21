Meet the Candidates for State Senate District 37
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 1:28pm admin
State Senate District 37
By:
Elizabeth Horton (compiled by)
Larry Grooms (R)
How can the state government be a catalyst for reforms in racial injustice?
Almost every law or regulation has an impact on liberty and equal protection. To truly be “one nation under God with liberty and justice for all,” our leaders must understand and respect how certain fundamental principles underpin our republic. Leaders must be diligent in their actions to ensure government policies promote and protect liberty and justice for all people. This requires constant self-examination and correction. However, you cannot promote or privilege one group without diminishing others. We should strive for equal protections and not be afraid to act when anyone is denied justice or denied the freedom to live their lives without fear.
In your view, how does “opening safely” amid COVID-19 look to you and how can the state government assist in that transition?
After the Governor’s first state of emergency declaration in March 2020, extraordinary executive orders were imposed on business, industry, and the general public. All aspects of our economy were impacted. Some of these orders had a scientific basis and others were contradictory and had little to do with COVID-19. Some orders declared liquor stores essential, closed boat landings and parks, and banned parking in beach front communities.
Extortionary executive powers were never intended to last indefinitely. The constitution allows them to exist for only 15 days, but in an attempt to circumvent the constitution, new states of emergency have been declared every 15 days since the first one was issued.
“Getting back to business” and “opening safely” means ending these states of emergency and updating our state’s health and safety regulations to account for the challenges of living with COVID-19.
COVID-19 shined a very bright light on the educational disparities across the country and in our backyard. What issue is the top of list of education reform in your opinion?
The Legislature must make good on promises to increase teacher pay. Teachers have adapted to virtual and social distant learning models without proper training or support. Many have worked in areas that failed to meet CDC minimum guidelines. And during these most trying and uncertain times, our teachers were still expected to have their students prepared to take overburdensome and unnecessary standardized tests. Our teachers deserve more respect.
Public education in our state continues to fall short of what it could be. Parents should be empowered with multiple educational choices. All children deserve to have access to high quality educational options.
Employment and job creation was an issue even before the pandemic, as well as a livable minimum wage. Beyond “reopening the economy” how do you plan to address these issues?
The best social program is a good job. My business background and expertise in finance has served me well when negotiating to bring world class jobs that pay world class salaries to our area. I am proud to have been on the team that successfully recruited companies like Boeing, Google, Volvo, Mercedes, and TBC to the area. Upward pressure for all area wages is increased when new higher paying jobs come to our community.
What else do you think is an issue impacting your constituents and how do you propose to make improvements?
It has always been about helping others and because of my experience and seniority, I am the only Lowcountry legislator with a seat at the state leadership table. As a senior member of the SC Senate with leadership responsibilities on the Finance Committee and as chairman of the Transportation Committee, I set the funding priorities for all Charleston area-institutions and projects, I exercise oversight for port operations, I oversee the development of SCDOT priorities and projects, and my imprint can be found on all major legislation that becomes law.
Kathryn Whitaker (D)
How can the state government be a catalyst for reforms in racial injustice?
It starts by having leaders who recognize the challenges and will prioritize equal justice, including policies that reduce inequities. I have attended the YWCA’s racial equity institute, Goodwill’s poverty simulation training, and Trident United Way’s health disparity roundtables to understand many of the persistent problems in our underserved communities. I’ll vote for a hate crimes bill. I’ll support legislation to make sure body cameras are used consistently. Instead of defunding the police, I’ll support investing in training and community policing to enhance public safety. And I’ll work every day for equalizing opportunity through education and workforce development.
In your view, how does “opening safely” amid COVID-19 look to you and how can the state government assist in that transition?
We need to both protect public health and support small businesses. South Carolina is, for all intents and purposes, reopened. Unfortunately, many of our state’s top industries – including aerospace and hospitality, to name two – will not thrive again until people feel safe and comfortable traveling and gathering in-person.
In order to reach that point, the public health risk has to be reasonably mitigated, which requires testing that is frequent, fast, cheap, and easy. Increasing rapid testing would allow us to switch from testing infections to testing if someone is infectious – in minutes, not days. State government must encourage adherence to medical and scientific guidance.
COVID-19 shined a very bright light on the educational disparities across the country and in our backyard. What issue is the top of list of education reform in your opinion?
In the short-term, as virtual school continues to be a primary way of educating, we have to bridge the digital divide and get internet to every home in South Carolina.
In the long-term, we must focus on kindergarten readiness. We know that 90% of brain development occurs within the first five years of life, yet nearly 90% of public investment in children occurs after age five. We, as a state, need to invest more in the 0-5 years. One sensible solution is the school readiness tax credit. This legislation would be modeled after a program in Louisiana that is one of the most cost-effective and successful policies in supporting child care.
Employment and job creation was an issue even before the pandemic, as well as a livable minimum wage. Beyond “reopening the economy” how do you plan to address these issues?
Having a job that pays a livable wage is foundational to the American Dream, and having good job opportunities is increasingly important as we seek to retain our talented youth in the tri-county region.
Additionally, the pandemic has been absolutely brutal on working women, and they are leaving the workforce at an alarming rate. I fear we have set women of my generation back in our progress, as we have borne the burden of virtual schooling and limited childcare options. Prioritizing early education and incentivizing employers to offer flexible work arrangements are issues I would address.
What else do you think is an issue impacting your constituents and how do you propose to make improvements?
Roads and traffic. As we all learned when the Wando Bridge shut down for emergency repairs, our three-county region’s traffic congestion is a major problem. Investments in transportation infrastructure and housing haven’t kept up with our region’s population growth. It affects our quality of life and our economic productivity. One sensible solution is to streamline the process for road construction. The current time from permitting to funding to construction is too long, and as a result, we are always playing catch up rather than proactively planning for our transportation needs.