Meet the Candidates for Solicitor
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 1:33pm admin
By:
Boots Gifford (compiled by)
Ben Pogue (D)
Tell our readers about your experience in trying criminal law cases as either a prosecutor or defense attorney.
I’m not a career politician or a career criminal attorney. I’ve got the independence we need for real reform now – justice that’s free from influence, and accessible to all. After I serve — at most two terms — I will return to a law practice that doesn’t profit from decisions or deals made while in office.
I’ve tried cases with up to $100 million on the line; yet I’m not a criminal attorney whose career has been embroiled in those deals that create conflicts of interest, and I never have been.
Currently, 97% of criminal cases are not tried. They’re resolved by plea deals that are not transparent, often attributed to wealth and “connections.” That’s why the community doesn’t trust the current system, where drunk drivers are let back on the road, and abusers are let back in the house.
I don’t solicit donations or endorsements from criminal attorneys, law enforcement, or victims of crime. Doing so creates transactional justice – justice of favors. I will be an independent voice of the community that delivers justice as its own reward.
What do you think is the Solicitor’s responsibility in the move for racial justice reform and how would you plan to deal with the problems?
Racial inequity in our justice system is a crisis. It destroys trust. Not everyone believes they’ll be treated the same. Our justice system depends on trust – paving the way for better reporting, investigations, and accurate prosecutions that keep our communities safe. Without a Solicitor’s office that reflects the diversity of our entire community, the community will not trust the justice system.
We’ll hire a more diverse prosecutorial staff that reflects the diversity of the 9th Circuit. We’ll engage African American jurors and stop striking them at disparate rates from White jurors. Prosecutors will engage communities of color in listening sessions. We will conduct a transparent racial bias audit that involves the community, and moves us forward together.
Tell our readers about your experience in managing a legal team such as the Solicitor’s Department. How would your management style be a benefit?
I’m a small business owner; I serve on multiple boards; I’ve led and managed multi-million dollar complex personal and corporate litigation cases. I’m a mediator skilled at bringing people together with common purpose and solutions. I’ll create a more efficient and inclusive culture.
Our primary impediment to justice is the lack of trust in the justice system. It’s why a skilled mediator who understands partnership and trust-building is needed. I’ll set up a mentoring and training structure that develops mutual respect and hones everyone’s skills. A more diverse staff will create better solutions and more innovation. Our success is rooted in purpose and trusting relationships; I can deliver that.
What other issue do you think is the most important facing the department and how are you planning to address it?
Domestic violence response must be overhauled. Despite being one of the lowest reported crimes, domestic violence is interwoven with every other violent behavior that threatens communities. Enduring or witnessing abuse is a major factor in children offending as adults. Victims don’t trust the system to validate their experience or deliver results that keep them safe. We need improved training of prosecutors, better policies to handle reporting that validates victims, and real advocacy.
Scarlett Wilson (R)
Tell our readers about your experience in trying criminal law cases as either a prosecutor or defense attorney.
The Anthony Mann case was a challenging trial. Working with one victim’s mother, Barbara Tobias, was a journey that helped me see the concerns that African Americans have, especially when victims of crime at the hands of a White person in the deep South. Earning her trust greatly impacted me and served our office well. The Marley Lion case was another where the conviction came through methodical strategy and teamwork. We convicted the triggerman who shot the sleeping teenager and solved other crimes, too. We hustled to show circumstantial evidence can be powerful in the Ronald Coulter/Edwina Simms “no body” case. Hard work led to convictions and finding Ms. Simms’ remains. Searching for her in the woods and hearing, “we found her” was chilling. Making the call to her family was tough, but important for them: Without finding her, her children might have had doubts and thought she simply left them. That experience gave me great insight for later cases like Berkeley’s Jerald Howard and Charleston’s Bob McCaffrey.
What do you think is the Solicitor’s responsibility in the move for racial justice reform and how would you plan to deal with the problems?
My role is to lead. This work isn’t “new” to us. We welcome those who are now working for change. Bias affects institutions in every corner of our country. I would be naïve to think our office is immune so we began working on these issues years ago. We’ve provided training to raise awareness of diversity, implicit/unconscious bias and institutional racism. Education is key and we will continue providing that education. Creating a culture where racism and bias are unacceptable is priority.
We collect data surrounding our decisions so that we have objective information to determine whether patterns indicate bias. Most prosecutors’ offices across the country do not. We began this process in 2015 and are working with experts from universities across America to analyze patterns and to bring transparency. My transparency initiative will ensure accountability of the Solicitor’s office well beyond my tenure.
Tell our readers about your experience in managing a legal team such as the Solicitor’s Department. How would your management style be a benefit?
I bring credibility to the legal team and our community. They know I have years as a federal prosecutor and a line state prosecutor and that I’ve argued cases before our appellate courts. “Real experience” and “real leadership” defines me. My credibility builds the trust it takes to manage many lawyers. I’ve proven to my team that they can count on me to stand up for them and beside them during tough situations. I’m not a micro-manager but I’m here to guide them. They trust the cadre of highly regarded senior attorneys I’ve put in place. The trust and credibility that I’ve earned is critical during challenging times.
What other issue do you think is the most important facing the department and how are you planning to address it?
A serious budget crisis is looming in our state and county governments. It will be evident in this upcoming budget cycle especially with the backlog exacerbated by COVID-19 – a perfect storm that calls for precision that only experience brings. I managed the great recession with great results, and I can manage the crisis ahead. I will smartly manage attrition and lapsed salaries, target cuts with precision and finding creative ways to meet state training requirements.