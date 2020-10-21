Meet the Candidates for Solicitor

Ben Pogue (D)

Tell our readers about your experience in trying criminal law cases as either a prosecutor or defense attorney.

I’m not a career politician or a career criminal attorney. I’ve got the independence we need for real reform now – justice that’s free from influence, and accessible to all. After I serve — at most two terms — I will return to a law practice that doesn’t profit from decisions or deals made while in office.

I’ve tried cases with up to $100 million on the line; yet I’m not a criminal attorney whose career has been embroiled in those deals that create conflicts of interest, and I never have been.

Currently, 97% of criminal cases are not tried. They’re resolved by plea deals that are not transparent, often attributed to wealth and “connections.” That’s why the community doesn’t trust the current system, where drunk drivers are let back on the road, and abusers are let back in the house.

I don’t solicit donations or endorsements from criminal attorneys, law enforcement, or victims of crime. Doing so creates transactional justice – justice of favors. I will be an independent voice of the community that delivers justice as its own reward.

What do you think is the Solicitor’s responsibility in the move for racial justice reform and how would you plan to deal with the problems?

Racial inequity in our justice system is a crisis. It destroys trust. Not everyone believes they’ll be treated the same. Our justice system depends on trust – paving the way for better reporting, investigations, and accurate prosecutions that keep our communities safe. Without a Solicitor’s office that reflects the diversity of our entire community, the community will not trust the justice system.

We’ll hire a more diverse prosecutorial staff that reflects the diversity of the 9th Circuit. We’ll engage African American jurors and stop striking them at disparate rates from White jurors. Prosecutors will engage communities of color in listening sessions. We will conduct a transparent racial bias audit that involves the community, and moves us forward together.

Tell our readers about your experience in managing a legal team such as the Solicitor’s Department. How would your management style be a benefit?

I’m a small business owner; I serve on multiple boards; I’ve led and managed multi-million dollar complex personal and corporate litigation cases. I’m a mediator skilled at bringing people together with common purpose and solutions. I’ll create a more efficient and inclusive culture.

Our primary impediment to justice is the lack of trust in the justice system. It’s why a skilled mediator who understands partnership and trust-building is needed. I’ll set up a mentoring and training structure that develops mutual respect and hones everyone’s skills. A more diverse staff will create better solutions and more innovation. Our success is rooted in purpose and trusting relationships; I can deliver that.

What other issue do you think is the most important facing the department and how are you planning to address it?

Domestic violence response must be overhauled. Despite being one of the lowest reported crimes, domestic violence is interwoven with every other violent behavior that threatens communities. Enduring or witnessing abuse is a major factor in children offending as adults. Victims don’t trust the system to validate their experience or deliver results that keep them safe. We need improved training of prosecutors, better policies to handle reporting that validates victims, and real advocacy.

Scarlett Wilson (R)