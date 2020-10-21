Meet the Candidates for U.S. Senate

Lindsey Graham (R)

What is the primary need in health care reform and what action would you take to accomplish it?

The best way to make health insurance and health care more affordable and effective is to move power out of Washington and give it back to local communities. I authored legislation to send Obamacare dollars back to the states in block grants. In my bill, South Carolina would receive a nearly $1 billion increase in health care funding because three states currently get a disproportionate share of federal money.

How can the federal government be a catalyst for reforms in racial injustice?

The American people responded in a positive way to the idea that police reform is overdue. They also understand and acknowledge that law enforcement’s interaction with minorities needs to change for the better. We can accomplish those goals without supporting radical proposals like Defund the Police. I will never, ever support Defund the Police.

Before the coronavirus, President Trump had created the strongest economy in decades, and the unemployment rate for African Americans was the lowest in history. We must continue to push for more forward-thinking policies like Sen. Tim Scott’s Opportunity Zone legislation. These zones encourage economic development and job creation by the private sector. But additional economic opportunities are just one piece of the puzzle. Some African Americans are stuck in a cycle where a poor educational choice is the only option available to their children. We ought to provide them better access to school choice opportunities.

In your view, how does “opening safely” amid COVID-19 look to you and how can the federal government assist in that transition?

We need to provide funding to hospitals as they are seeing an increased workload. The best way to ensure personal safety and economic recovery is to have a health care system people can rely on. We need increased funding for schools to keep teachers and students safe. We also need an unemployment system that helps the unemployed but does not pay them to make more on unemployment than by working. We must pass liability protections ensuring businesses are not sued for reopening when they follow the rules.

What federal tax reforms would you propose to combat the growing deficit?

The sooner we engage in bipartisan dialogue to reform entitlements and reshape federal spending, the better. I have long advocated for bipartisan budget reform. The best way to deal with this problem is to put together a Simpson-Bowles-like commission to make recommendations on ways to reform entitlements and save Social Security and Medicare from collapse. I would gladly pay more into Medicare and take less from Social Security to save the system because I have the means to do so. I would never ask those without the means to make those kinds of sacrifices. Younger workers who are decades from retirement would have plenty of time to adjust to working a little longer.

What else do you think is an issue impacting your constituents and how do you propose to make improvements?

Now more than ever before, South Carolina needs a senator with experience and a proven track record of conservative successes. We must continue the progress we have made. As the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I have helped Pres. Trump confirm over 200 conservative judges, including two Supreme Court justices.

Jaime Harrison (D)