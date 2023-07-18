A ‘not always’ kind of fishing day

The other day, I was grabbing a bite to eat at Orlando’s Pizza. As I was stuffing my face with a pepperoni and mushroom pie, another patron stopped and asked if I always catch fish. I laughed and replied, “Not always.”

Friday was a “not always” kind of day. I was joined by fellow Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club members Gene Kirby, Jody Harwell, and Andy Graham. Our plan was to target Spanish mackerel as the tide fell and then run beyond jetties to fish for sharks behind shrimp boats. This time of year, Spanish mackerel in the harbor and sharks behind shrimp boats are almost always a sure thing.

Almost always but “not always.”

After a short run to a submerged ledge in the harbor, we began looking for feeding Spanish mackerel in the upwelling created by the tide interacting with the ledge. In the morning, Spanish mackerel are almost always feeding near the upwelling. Almost always but “not always.”

On Friday, there was no surface feeding activity. Jody did manage to catch a Spanish mackerel on a 21-gram Shimano Current Sniper jig. However, no other Spanish mackerel joined the party. We decided to make the run to the jetties and find a shrimp boat to fish behind.

While in transit, I explained that shrimp boat by-catch is like an all you can eat buffet. Large numbers of sharks follow the shrimpers and eat their fill of discarded by-catch. Fishing for them is simple. Cast a bait behind the shrimp boat and hang on.

Unfortunately, when we cleared the jetties, there were no shrimp boats to be found. I was stunned. They are almost always there. Almost always but “not always.”

Friday was a “not always” kind of day. Nothing went according to plan.

So, I suggested we quit fishing and go boating instead. Everyone agreed and we enjoyed a boat ride to the Wando Grille for lunch.

When I fish poorly, it almost always ruins my day. However, on Friday, I found myself sitting with friends, laughing, and eating good food. I thought to myself, almost always but “not always.”