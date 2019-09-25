12-year-old Parker Owens beats Rosie Stieby with Daniel Island Real Estate - wins a gift card to Sermet’s

Parker Owens won in a tie-breaker to beat Rosie Stieby with Daniel Island Real Estate. Parker’s 10-2 score tied with another contestant but he pulled off the victory with a 42 point spread selection.

Parker is 12 years old and is in seventh grade at the Daniel Island School. When we caught up with Parker, he was super excited about his win.

“My favorite sport is football and my favorite football team is the Redskins,” stated Parker via email. “The reason why I play the Pigskin Football is because I think it would be something fun to do during my spare time.”

Great job, Parker!

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. We will email a link to the survey on Tuesday each week via a Daniel Island News e-blast and we will also put the URL link on our Facebook page as well as here in the paper. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter. If you’d like to be added to our e-blast, please send your email address to katherine@thedaniel islandnews.com.

To enter, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RQSPDCC and fill out your ballot.

Each week, we will also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.

This week is your opportunity to beat Ashley Severance and Michelle Walsh with Atlantic Properties to win a $50 gift card to Dockery’s.