2019 ended with a successful day of catching fish!

On the afternoon of New Year’s Eve, my son, Elliott, and I invited our good friend Trey to fish with us. Conditions were not optimal. The wind was brutal, and the Wando River was like a giant washing machine.

Undeterred, Elliott, Trey and I did our best to try to catch the last fish of the decade. With “try” being the operative word. After an hour or so of fishing, we had not caught a single fish. Things were not looking good.

Thankfully, as the tide fell, the creek banks began to provide a bit of shelter from the wind. Water clarity improved and the trout began to feed. This improved the vibe in the Pathfinder considerably. We began catching fish, giving each other a hard time and laughing. Lots of laughing. I thought to myself, this is a great way to end the year.

Then, Elliott and Trey decided we should end the decade catching redfish. So, we left the trout biting and made a quick run to some shallow water docks that were somewhat protected from the wind. With the sun getting low on the horizon, we began fishing in earnest.

Elliott and Trey are outstanding anglers and they systematically picked each dock apart. I marveled at their casting skills. However, all the perfect lure presentations did not produce a single redfish.

Soon, we arrived at the last dock. Elliott made his last cast of the decade and hooked a redfish. Trey fired a cast into the area and a redfish ate his Z-Man Finesse TRD. I decided to make a cast and another redfish pounced on my lure. The boat erupted with hooting, hollering and laughing. After landing the fish and a boisterous round of high fives, we took our last fishing selfie of the decade. A great way to end the year!

WANT TO GO?

The Cold-Water Fishing Class is filling up but there are a few seats still available at the Daniel Island Library on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m. Please confirm your seats with an email to captgregp@gmail.com. If you want to learn more about locating and catching fish in cold-water conditions, this is the class for you.