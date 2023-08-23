28 and Counting: BEHS girls’ volleyball team looks to add another title to their collection

The girls’ volleyball program at Bishop England High School is the crown jewel of the Battling Bishops’ sports empire with 28 state championships, including a remarkable 18 consecutive titles from 2000-17.

The 18 straight titles are a national record, and the 28 overall titles are second in history. Bayside, Ala. owns the record with 30 state crowns.

“I don’t think you can walk in the gym and not see the banner with 28 state championships,” coach Cindy Baggot said. “It’s a big deal to the players. They want to add to that total. It’s something that we don’t talk about a lot, but the girls know it’s there.”

The program was born in 1974, and one of the biggest reasons for the Bishops’ success is its coaches – or lack of them. The program has had only four coaches in the program’s illustrious history with three coaches doing the majority of the work: Kathy Blackman, Amelia Dawley and Baggot have accounted for 27 of the state championships. Beth Lewis coached two years and won a state title.

Blackman led the Bishops to their first state title in 1977 and won 500 games and eight state crown. She retired in 1992. Dawley coached for 13 years and led the Bishops to 363 victories and nine state titles.

Baggott was named coach in 2007 and has won 10 state championships. She played on the 1981 Bishop England team that won the state title.

“I think a big part of the success is the program pretty much has had three coaches in almost 50 years,” Baggott said. “That in itself has been a big reason why we have been able to build the tradition; we have had continuity.”

Today, the Bishops continue to be one of the best programs in the state. However, many teams have elevated their game and caught up with the Bishops. Just two years ago, Bishop England, Academic Magnet and Oceanside Collegiate Academy finished in a three-way tie for the region championship with the Landsharks capturing the state title.

“In 17 years (as coach), volleyball has changed tremendously,” Baggott said. “The number of kids who play volleyball has exploded. Not only do we have more players, we have better players.”

The Bishops began the 2023 season by competing in the North-South Invitational, which was hosted by Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford High School. The varsity team finished 13th out of 40 teams while the junior varsity finished third out of 24 teams.

This year’s squad includes a mix of experience, youth and talent.

Senior captains Vivian Kipp, Olivia DeMarco and Kristina Kakalev provide leadership. Sophomores Langdon Blackstock and Sullivan Leonard are part of the team’s future although they are big contributors now.

Once again, the Bishops will face a tremendous challenge in Region 7-AA as OCA and Academic Magnet are perennial powers.

“To win the state, you pretty much have to win the region,” Baggott said. “You have three teams in one region who are in the top ten if not the top five. It’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be interesting.”