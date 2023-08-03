3 DI swimmers snatch gold at state championships

Local swimmers competing for the Wahoo Aquatic Club recently won gold medals at the 2023 South Carolina Short Course Age Group State Championships held Feb. 16-19 in Greenville. The team finished sixth overall.

Three Daniel Island residents were part of the gold medal performance in the 10 & under 4 x 50-yard medley relay. They also won silver in the 4 x 50-yard freestyle relay. Daniel Island resident Ellie Chalupsky won individual gold medals in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.

Other Daniel Island Wahoo swimmers competing in the championships included LJ LeVeen, Jason Chalupsky, Nolan Mahoney and Lila Mahoney.

The Wahoos won the Spirit Award for team with the most spirit over the course of the championship meet.