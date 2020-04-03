Access small creeks and shallow water with a skiff

For the past several months, I have been fishing out of a Pathfinder 2500 Hybrid. While I love the Pathfinder, especially when fishing in nearshore waters, it does not provide me access to small creeks and shallow water flats. There are a lot of fish in small creeks and on shallow water flats. So, lack of access has been a bit of a problem. All those fish and no way to get to them. What to do? Simple. Get another boat!

After thinking about my requirements, I selected a 16-foot Salt Marsh Skiff. It is similar in design to an aluminum Jon boat, but it is made from Kevlar and carbon fiber. So, it is super light, extremely strong and floats in 6 inches of water. Perfect for targeting redfish in small creeks and on shallow water flats. I hope to get back to fishing this week. If you see me out there, please stop and say hello.

Daylight saving time is on March 8. This is great news for anglers. Soon there will be ample daylight after work or school to go fishing. However, March can be a challenging time to catch fish. As our weather gets warmer, redfish and trout leave their winter haunts. The large winter schools of fish begin to disburse. During this transitional time, finding fish can be tough. Do not let this dissuade you. Go fishing anyway. The warmth of the sun on your face, trees that are beginning to bloom and the smell of the salt marsh will make for a great trip. Who knows, you may even catch a fish!

This time of year, I begin fishing with top water lures in earnest. My go-to top water lure is a Zara Spook Junior. In March, I recommend a twitch, twitch and long pause retrieve. Most of the strikes will occur on the long pause. Catching a fishing on top water is a sure sign of spring.

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.