Ace Hardware saves the day for a redfish fishing trip

A few weeks ago, I found a large school of redfish hanging around a dock at dead low tide. Rather than trying to catch them, I decided to observe the school to better understand why they are there.

The redfish were not actively feeding. They were just milling around a shallow channel adjacent to the dock pilings. As the tide came in, the school left the channel and entered a small creek that was completely dry at dead low tide.

The next day, at the same dock a few hours earlier I observed the redfish leaving the small creek as the tide fell and taking up residence in the shallow channel. It became clear this was their daily low tide routine.

After sharing my observations with my son (Elliott) and Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog), we agreed to try and catch them on Friday afternoon.

The timing of our trip was very specific. One hour beginning at dead low tide. Any other time and the school of redfish would not be there.

While preparing for the trip, I decided to replace the trolling motor battery with one that was fully charged. Simple to do. Unless you drop one of the wing nuts that connects the battery into the water. Which I did. About then, Elliott and Brody arrived. They were bummed when I

told them about the wing nut and that we could not go fishing.

Brody said, in his special dog language, “I bet the Ace Hardware on Clements Ferry Road has wing nuts.”

It was just around the corner, and we could still catch the right tide.

We jumped into Elliott’s truck and headed to Ace Hardware. Upon our arrival, we were greeted by Kevin, the new owner. We explained our situation then Leonard and Doug got involved. They quickly located the wing nut we needed.

As Elliott, Brody and I rode to the target dock, we talked about how nice everyone was at Ace Hardware and that they had pretty much anything you could want (like a wing nut).

We arrived at the dock just as the tide began to rise. The redfish were still there.

I cast a Z-Man Finesse TRD to the channel and immediately hooked up.

Many thanks to Ace Hardware on Clements Ferry Road for saving our trip!