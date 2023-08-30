Asbury and Williams combine for 450 rushing yards in PSHS victory

The Philip Simmons High School football team might want to consider changing their nickname from the Iron Horses to the Pony Express if this keeps up.

Coach Eric Bendig took a page from the 1980s SMU Mustangs’ playbook, a playbook that highlighted two great running backs, Eric Dickerson and Craig James, and used it to perfection Aug. 25 as the Pony Express, make that the Iron Horses, picked up a 41-30 victory at St. James to push its record to 2-0.

K.J. Asbury exploded for 244 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, while Sharod Williams tallied 196 yards and three scores on only five carries as the visitors picked up big play after big play against the Class AAAAA Sharks, who fell to 1-1.

Bendig said he knew his team could run the ball against the Sharks. Last year, the Iron Horses transitioned from Class AA to AAA and there were times when the Iron Horses lost the battle up front. But the sweat and hard work of the summer weight room should translate into success this fall. Bendig said new offensive line coach

Rick Taylor has breathed fire and new life into his players.

Bendig estimated the team had at least 10-12 plays that went for 10 yards or more, and at least eight of those plays went for 30 yards or more as they had their second big offensive outburst of the season. The Iron Horses have scored 93 points in two games.

Asbury scored two times on two runs of 80 yards while Smalls averaged 39 yards per carry. Quarterback Tavien Orellana completed one of his three passing attempts and it went for 62 yards with Bryce Ellington on the receiving end of the TD pass.

The victory was revenge of sorts for the Iron Horses, who went 7-4 last fall, which included a 37-30 overtime loss to St. James after PSHS took a 20-14 lead at halftime.

Friday, the Sharks jumped to a 23-21 halftime lead. But it was all Philip Simmons on the defensive side of the ball in the second half.

“The players responded to adversity and the coaches on the defensive side did a great job of making in-game adjustments,” Bendig said. “I’m proud of the way they handled adversity. At the beginning of the third quarter, K.J. came up to me and said, ‘We’re not going to lose this game.’ That made me feel good.”

Once again, linebackers Bryce Smalls and Josh Gant were all over the field, blowing up plays. Smalls had 18 tackles including eight solo stops. He had a tackle for a loss and a sack. Gant tallied 22 tackles including two for a loss. Michael Spignardo shone in the secondary with eight tackles and four passes broken up.

The Iron Horses continue their four-game road swing with a trip to Georgetown on Sept. 1.

BE GAME CANCELLED

Bishop England’s home-opener against First Baptist, which was scheduled for Aug. 25, was not played due to a tragic incident at the BE school. (See page 2 for the story.)

Bishop England Athletic Director Paul Runey said the First Baptist game might be rescheduled for Oct. 13.