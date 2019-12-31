Atlantic Properties went 12-0, beat the contestant field; Barbara Berger beat Rosie Stieby the week prior to win a $50 gift card to Sermets

Atlantic Properties was too good to beat this past week. They had a perfect 12-0 score and no contestant matched them.

Barbara Berger won the Pigskin Pick’em Football Contest the week prior to the holiday. Her 10-2 score beat Rosie Stieby of Daniel Island Real Estate by two points.

“I love playing the Pigskin Pick’em. Growing up in central Ohio and going to the Ohio State University, I became a big football fan as a youngster,” Barbara wrote over email.

“It’s amazing how many Buckeye fans I’ve met here on Daniel Island since moving here five years ago.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter. If you’d like to be added to our e-blast list to receive an email link to the contest, please send your email address to katherine@thedanielislandnews.com.

To enter, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XNN5FBL and fill out your ballot.

This week is your opportunity to beat Colby Hollifield of Daniel Island Ferry and win a $50 gift card to Daniel Island Ferry.