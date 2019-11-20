Bad weather postpones cross country and tennis championships

The High School League’s Cross Country championships and girls’ tennis individual state championships were disrupted by bad weather last weekend.

The cross country meet, scheduled for Saturday at the Colonial Cup facility in Camden, was rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Meanwhile, the Class AAA state tennis tournament, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18, at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center, was pushed back to either Nov. 21 or 22. Bishop England’s Lily Woods is alive in the winners’ bracket and is set to play Sarah Allen of Christ Church in one of the semifinals. Teammate Jenna Santa Lucia reached the quarterfinals before falling to Mary Cage Carter of Christ Church.

Philip Simmons High School’s Ansley Cohen won her first-round match, but was knocked off by Melina Norton of St. Joseph’s.

Complete details of both the cross country and tennis championships will appear in next week’s edition of The Daniel Island News.

Loggins commits

Bishop England baseball player Chase Loggins has committed to play for The Citadel.

The outfielder, who is a member of the class of 2021, had a big postseason last spring and helped the Bishops to the Class AAA state championship. He finished his sophomore season with a .313 batting average, with three doubles and a homer. He drove in 19 runs.

NCAA early signings

Three Bishop England athletes signed national letters of intent during the NCAA’s early signing period. Madison Lawless signed with Belmont Abbey to play volleyball, while Alexis DeMarco signed to play soccer with Western Carolina, and Mick Marcacci signed to play soccer for Assumption College.

Jeresaty honored

Former Bishop England football player Blake Jeresaty continues to excel at Wofford College, both in the classroom and on the football field. The junior center is part of an offensive line that helps open holes for a running game that is second in the nation with more than 300 yards per game, and is also first in the nation in fewest sacks allowed.

Jeresaty was named to the 2019 Academic All-District Football Team for the second straight year. The award is based on academics and performance on the field. He also has received the Southern Conference’s Pinnacle Award, which goes to the player on a championship team with the highest GPA. He is majoring in finance and economics.