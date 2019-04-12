Barb Kaufman beats LTP, wins a $50 gift card to Vespa

Barb Kaufman won a Vespa gift card by beating Nancy Heinz with LTP in last week’s Pigskin Pick’em Football Contest. Barb’s 9-3 was the best against Nancy’s 8-4 record. Barb tied with several people, but was able to pull out the win through the tiebreaker.

Barb moved to Daniel Island from Lancaster, Pa., in June 2015 after retiring from a job she held for more than 31 years working for the Social Security Administration in disability. She now enjoys volunteering four days a week at East Cooper Meals on Wheels and MUSC Children’s Hospital.

“I play Pigskin Pick’em just for the fun of it,” wrote Barb in an email. “While I absolutely love college football (especially my Penn State Nittany Lions!), I don’t follow local high school sports or many pro teams. I keep submitting my random picks every week hoping I’ll win from sheer luck alone and it looks like I have!”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. The paper emails a link to the survey on Tuesday each week via a Daniel Island News e-blast and also puts the URL link on its Facebook page as well as here in the paper. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter. If you’d like to be added to our e-blast, please send your email address to katherine@thedanielislandnews.com.

To enter, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2FXV7CG and fill out your ballot.

This week is your opportunity to beat Mingledorff and Patterson for a $50 gift card from the New York Butcher Shoppe.