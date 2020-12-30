Barbara Berger beats Hill Shaw and Erik Loesch, wins a Vespa gift card

Barbara Berger’s 8-3 score beat Atlantic Shield’s Hill Shaw and Erik Loesch’ 6-5 score. Barbara will be enjoying a nice meal from Vespa with her $50 gift card.

“How fun,” wrote Barbara via email. “Thank you to DI News and the businesses who give us the Pigskin Pick ‘Em to play. I am so blessed by all the businesses that help make DI so special. Growing up in Central Ohio and graduating from The Ohio State University has made me a forever football fan.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers will be given an opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

We include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors. The paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.