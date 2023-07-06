Baseball and friendship: Thank you Nick Ciuffo

Sometimes your reputation can precede you even if you are only in the first grade.

That was the case back in the early days of the fall of 2001 when I headed from The Post and Courier to have lunch with my daughter Audrey at Mount Pleasant Academy. She had told me about a new friend, and there was a good chance I would meet him.

Audrey and I sat down for lunch in the school’s cafeteria and her friend joined us. In a James Bondesqe kind of way, she introduced him. “This is Nick. Nick Ciuffo.”

And then she said it. “He plays baseball.”

But I already knew that. As a sportswriter, you hear a lot of things, but rarely do they involve first-graders. But this kid was a feared slugger known around the diamonds of the Lowcountry since he was 3 years old.

He was well-spoken and fluent in baseball when he started talking to me that day in the cafeteria about the sport he loved and his goal in life, which was to be an MLB player.

This first-grader told me (a former correspondent for Baseball America, the authority on MLB prospects) that he was a left-handed hitting catcher, and that would give him a faster track to the Major Leagues. Nick also must have not known my nickname was “Phil from Ohio”

when he asked me if I knew who Johnny Bench was.

Fast forward 12 years and Ciuffo achieved his dream when he was drafted in the first round by the Tampa Bay Rays.

He recently retired from baseball, a career that spanned a decade and included stints in the Bigs with Tampa Bay and the Baltimore Orioles.

If you follow baseball in the Palmetto State, you had to know about Nick Ciuffo the baseball player, including when he was the best player on the nationally known Diamond Devils travel team despite being three years younger than most of his teammates.

You might remember the story when University of South Carolina baseball coach Ray Tanner offered him a scholarship before he even played a high school game.

Or the story about him transferring from Wando to Lexington and leading his new team to a state championship in the last game he ever played at USC’s baseball stadium with a crowd of more than 6,700 fans in attendance. That set a record for the largest crowd to watch a

high school baseball game in the Palmetto State.

The stories, mostly good and a few not so good, could go on and on…

But I want to tell you a story about Nick Ciuffo, the person. He and my son Xan played for the same travel team program although they played on different teams at different talent levels.

They became very close and kept in touch when Xan matriculated to Clemson and Nick began his baseball odyssey.

Xan always knew Nick’s baseball stats and whereabouts while Nick wanted to know about Xan’s classes and personal life.

Then it happened.

It was spring training in 2017, and Nick was in the big league camp with the Rays when he, like the rest of us, got the news: Xan suffered an aneurysm brought on by a bacterial infection and was in the Neuro ICU in Greenville.

This was Nick’s time to impress the Rays’ brass, and our family would have understood if he couldn’t keep in contact because of his busy schedule, which included practice, bus rides, exhibition games, team meetings and more practice. Nick also had to be as focused as a

laser.

This was Nick’s job, but when he wasn’t on the baseball clock, he was on his cell with Xan and the two would critique Nick’s performance. Xan would smile and smile and smile because he was getting to live Nick’s dream as well.

Nick FaceTimed with Xan while Nick was on the field prior to a Rays’ spring training exhibition game. Our memories of that time were blurred because of fear of the unknown, but it might have been the last time they spoke.

Soon after, Xan passed away, a week after being admitted to the hospital.

Turns out Nick was to Xan, what Gayle Sayers was to Brian Piccolo to put it in a sports perspective.

That’s a story Nick needs to tell his grandkids one day.