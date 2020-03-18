Basketball honors abound for local players

The Bishop England boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both fell short in accomplishing their missions of winning Class AAA state championships.

But the postseason included good news. Two BE players were named all-state by the SC State Basketball Coaches Association. The players are Jaiha Williams and Patrick Antonelli. Both players had big roles for their teams, as both the girls and boys finished No. 2 in the state.

Williams, a junior guard, helped the Bishops post a 19-8 record and a Region 7-AAA championship. She hit 46% from the field and 55% from the free throw line to average 9.9 points per game. She was well-rounded with 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 4 assists per game.

“She’s a solid player who could be one of the tops in the area next year if she puts her mind to it,” Bishop England girls’ coach Paul Runey said of Williams.

Antonelli, the boys’ selection, played on a very talented and deep team that opened the season with 20 consecutive wins and finished with a 26-3 record and won the region title.

Antonelli had one of the best shooting touches in the Palmetto State hitting 66% from the field and 76% from the charity stripe to average a team-best 13.4 points per game. He also did a good job of running the offense with 6.3 assists.

“Patrick is a very smart point guard,” BE boys’ coach Bryan Grevey said. “I know it’s cliché, but it’s like having a coach out there on the court. He also happens to be a really good shooter. I put a lot of trust in him. And, he hasn’t disappointed me.”

Antonelli was picked to play in the North-South All-Star Game on March 21, but the showcase has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Bishop England was well-represented on the all-region hoops teams.

Williams was the Region 7-AAA female player of the year while Paul Runey was named coach of the year. The Bishops’ other selections included senior Emma Albano, junior Lily Wood and sophomore Ella Schar.

Antonelli was the male player of the year in the region, while Bryan Grevey was named coach of the year. The Bishops’ other selections include senior Aidan McCool, senior Thomas Michel and junior Daniel Brooks.

Philip Simmons High saw Kendall Rivers, Zhaire Mack and Kylee Kellerman named to the Region 6-AA basketball all-star girls’ team. Rivers averaged 15 points, 2.5 assists and 4 steals per game. Kellermann was also strong in three categories with an average 14.3 points, 4 assists and 3 steals. Mack collected 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals per contest.

The Iron Horses’ Marc Haight was selected to the Region 6-AA all-star team. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.