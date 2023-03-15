Basketball Trivia - Week 2

It’s time for week two of “Basketball Trivia Presented by Cara Schaafsma of Carolina One Real Estate.” The NCAA college basketball championships start this week, so get into the spirit of the games by testing your knowledge.

You can enter online at bit.ly/DINews_bbtrivia2 by Sunday, March 19 at noon for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Mac’s Daniel Island.

If you’d like to receive email links to this and future contests, please email katherine@thedanielislandnews.com

1. The odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket are 1 in 120.2 billion (if you know a little something about basketball). Over the past eight years of the Bracket Challenge Game, what percent of correct games have

the winners selected in their brackets?

a. 30.2%

b. 49.8%

d. 52.3%

e. 62.3%

2. What team from the Patriot League is in this year’s men’s bracket?

a. Colgate University

b. Bucknell University

c. Lehigh University

d. Lafayette College

3. In the first game in the program’s history, the Purdue men’s basketball team defeated its opponent 34-19.

Who was that opponent?

a. Indiana

b. Lafayette YMCA

c. Lafayette College

d. University of Missouri

4. Which Philadelphia team won the first National Invitational Tournament in 1938?

a. Temple University

b. Drexel University

c. Villanova

d. St. Joseph’s

5. What women’s basketball coach has the most wins in Division 1?

a. Pat Summit

b. Dawn Staley

c. Tara VanDerveer

d. Geno Auriemma

6. What year did the men’s NCAA basketball tournament expand to 64 teams?

a. 1938-1939

b. 1984-1985

c. 1966-1967

d. 2001-2002

7. What is the lowest-seeded team to ever win the NCAA men’s basketball championship?

a. Gonzaga

b. Villanova

c. Xavier

d. NC State

8. What women’s team has won the most NCAA women’s basketball

championships?

a. Tennessee

b. Utah

c. South Carolina

d. University of Connecticut

9. What men’s team has won the most NCAA basketball championships?

a. UCLA

b. Kentucky

c. North Carolina

d. Duke

10. Has the South Carolina men’s basketball team ever made it to the Final Four?

a. Yes

b. No

WEEK 1 WINNER:

Congratulations to Danielle Boghosian for winning last week’s Basketball Trivia Presented by Cara Schaafsma of Carolina One Real Estate. She was one of 14 people to get all the answers correct. Boghosian was very excited to win, “The NCAA tournament is my favorite time of year. I am proud to call Daniel Island my home with my husband and two daughters.”