Basketball Trivia - Week 2
Wed, 03/15/2023 - 11:02am admin
Danielle Boghosian wins Basketball Trivia Week 1
It’s time for week two of “Basketball Trivia Presented by Cara Schaafsma of Carolina One Real Estate.” The NCAA college basketball championships start this week, so get into the spirit of the games by testing your knowledge.
You can enter online at bit.ly/DINews_bbtrivia2 by Sunday, March 19 at noon
1. The odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket are 1 in 120.2 billion (if you know a little something about basketball). Over the past eight years of the Bracket Challenge Game, what percent of correct games have
the winners selected in their brackets?
a. 30.2%
b. 49.8%
d. 52.3%
e. 62.3%
2. What team from the Patriot League is in this year’s men’s bracket?
a. Colgate University
b. Bucknell University
c. Lehigh University
d. Lafayette College
3. In the first game in the program’s history, the Purdue men’s basketball team defeated its opponent 34-19.
Who was that opponent?
a. Indiana
b. Lafayette YMCA
c. Lafayette College
d. University of Missouri
4. Which Philadelphia team won the first National Invitational Tournament in 1938?
a. Temple University
b. Drexel University
c. Villanova
d. St. Joseph’s
5. What women’s basketball coach has the most wins in Division 1?
a. Pat Summit
b. Dawn Staley
c. Tara VanDerveer
d. Geno Auriemma
6. What year did the men’s NCAA basketball tournament expand to 64 teams?
a. 1938-1939
b. 1984-1985
c. 1966-1967
d. 2001-2002
7. What is the lowest-seeded team to ever win the NCAA men’s basketball championship?
a. Gonzaga
b. Villanova
c. Xavier
d. NC State
8. What women’s team has won the most NCAA women’s basketball
championships?
a. Tennessee
b. Utah
c. South Carolina
d. University of Connecticut
9. What men’s team has won the most NCAA basketball championships?
a. UCLA
b. Kentucky
c. North Carolina
d. Duke
10. Has the South Carolina men’s basketball team ever made it to the Final Four?
a. Yes
b. No
WEEK 1 WINNER:
Congratulations to Danielle Boghosian for winning last week’s Basketball Trivia Presented by Cara Schaafsma of Carolina One Real Estate. She was one of 14 people to get all the answers correct. Boghosian was very excited to win, “The NCAA tournament is my favorite time of year. I am proud to call Daniel Island my home with my husband and two daughters.”
ANSWERS FROM LAST WEEK
1. The first men’s team to win the NCAA basketball national championship was Oregon in 1939.
2. Brent Musberger is the sportscaster credited with first using the “March Madness” phrase.
3. College of Charleston plays in the Colonial Athletic Association
4. Purdue is the Big Ten men’s basketball team that holds the record for their league’s most regular season championships, made it to the NCAA Tournament Final Four twice but has not won an NCAA Championship.
5. Kansas won the men’s NCAA basketball national championship in 2022.
6. South Carolina won the women’s NCAA basketball national championship in 2022.
7. Louisiana Tech was the first women’s team to win the NCAA basketball national Championship in 1982.
8. Two coaches currently coach NCAA basketball teams for colleges in South Carolina are Dawn Staley at USC and Pat Kelsey at College of Charleston.
9. The Citadel men’s basketball team has never competed in the NCAA men’s national championship tournament.
10. The South Carolina women’s basketball team is seeded first in their quarter of the bracket.