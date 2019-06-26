Battery sign former academy standout, BE grad James Cox

The Charleston Battery has signed former Battery academy player James Cox, pending league and federation approval.

The Charleston native recently completed a successful high school career at Bishop England High School, just a few miles away from MUSC Health Stadium on Daniel Island. The 2019 graduate led the Battling Bishops to the State Championship in his junior year, falling to Berea High School 4-3. The midfielder scored 28 goals and tallied 7 assists over 22 appearances for Bishop England, finishing fourth in goals scored in class 3A.

Cox followed up on his breakout junior year with an equally successful senior year. He matched his junior year goal total of 28 and added 9 assists in 20 appearances. Cox earned all-state honors, taking Bishop England to the state semi-finals where they would lose to eventual state champions, May River.

Cox played for the South Carolina Battery Youth Academy during his freshman year of high school, starting in 31 of 32 matches for the club scoring two goals.

“We are excited to give a young, local player the opportunity to come into our squad,” said head coach Mike Anhaeuser, “As our new youth academy continues to grow and develop, we are hopeful to add even more local talent to the roster.”