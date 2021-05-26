Battling Bishops place second at state golf tourney

On any given day, the Bishop England High School boys’ golf team would have hoisted the state championship trophy into the late afternoon sky on May 18.

After all, Bishop England coach Jeff Burton said the 2021 version of the BE golfing machine was as talented as any that he’s been associated with in the 11 years he’s been connected to the program. The team’s two-day score of 590 was better than the scores they recorded when they won Class AAA state titles in 2018 and ’19.

But on this day, it was all Woodruff, as the Wolverines exploited their home field advantage at Three Pines Country Club by finishing 15 strokes ahead of the Bishops, 575-590.

It was a total team effort for the winners, who had four players earn all-state honors. All five of Woodruff’s golfers shot 79 or better on the final day of the tournament for the Wolverines who finished the two-day event at 1 under par.

“We just ran into a host team that has been waiting two years to host this tournament,” Burton said. “Woodruff knows their course and it’s very friendly. They shot a 283 on the first day and we shot 293,” Burton said. “By the way they hit their tee shots, you would have thought they shot a 383. But they knew every path and shortcut through the pine trees.”

While the Bishops seem to win a state title every week in spring sports, Woodruff was seeking its first state title in any sport in 20 years. By the time the workday ended, Woodruff supporters showed up in droves in this proud golfing community.

The match was the career finale for three Bishop England seniors: Austin Scott, Oliver Rotermund and Julian Griffith.

“I know they are disappointed,” Burton said. “But state championships in 2018 and ’19, COVID in 2020 and a state runner-up this year sure looks good on a resume. They did a great job and I am proud of them. Woodruff finished 1 under par, and remember this is high school golf.”

Scott, who will play golf at the next level for the Clemson Tigers, bounced back from a knee injury over the winter. He rejoined the team in April and led the Bishops with a two-day score of 142 (2 under) to earn all-state honors and a bronze medal. Sophomore

Luke Walmet finished at even par to end the event tied for fourth place.

“We don’t have any juniors,” Burton said. “So we are counting on Luke next year. He played like a senior.”

The Bishops trailed by 10 shots after the first day of competition, and the team’s goal was to cut that lead to six shots on the front 9 during day two. The Bishops gained momentum and seemed ready to make a move. But the 10th hole settled the issue as the

Bishops seemed to have bogey fever.

“It just wasn’t meant to be our day,” Burton said.