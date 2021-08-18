battling bishops ready to rumble in 2021

The Bishop England High School football team is making a fashion statement this fall, switching from kelly green helmets to white. It marks the first time since 2008 — John Cantey’s first year as head coach — that the Battling Bishops will wear the white helmets.

“I never liked white helmets when I played (at Bishop England),” said Cantey, who has 91 career victories at BE. “I always liked when the coaches painted the helmets. We decided to make the switch, and I’m glad we did. The helmets have that matte finish, and the players are very excited. They are loving it.”

The 2021 season marks the 10th anniversary of Bishop England’s first state championship. Cantey was the coach and three of his players from that team are assistants on his staff: Danny Croghan, Austin Wall and Mason Lutz.

“That was a great team,” said Cantey, who also led the Bishops to the state title in 2012. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years, but sometimes it seems longer because I’ve been so busy with life.”

The Bishops took a stumble out of the gate this season when all but 12 of the BE players had to be quarantined because of the COVID-19 virus. The team missed 10 days of workouts and that will present a challenge as the Bishops face a daunting schedule with four of the first five games of the season scheduled to be on the road:

Porter-Gaud on Aug. 20 followed by Philip Simmons and Timberland. The Aug. 26 game at Stall has been temporarily postponed due to COVID protocols at that school. The only home game until Oct. 1 is James Island on Sept. 3.

The Bishops compete in Region 8-AAA and should be candidates for a playoff appearance. The top threats to the Bishops’ title aspirations are Oceanside Collegiate Academy and longtime rival Hanahan, which should continue its march to excellence under Art Craig.

The Bishops have played well defensively during Cantey’s tenure and that should be the case this fall as the Bishops must find replacements for talented quarterback Ed Marinaro and running back Michael Long.

Marco Pampu and Weston Peterson will be the starters at QB and RB respectively, and are healthy for their junior seasons after being slowed by injuries last fall. Pampu has some promising receivers, including Andrew Tawes and Chase Daniel, both seniors have big-play capabilities.

The offensive line has three players who should contend for postseason honors, including returning starters Andrew Simmons and Tommy DiLiegro. Simmons is a senior and DiLiegro is a junior who won a starting job last fall, but suffered a knee injury. Sophomore Michael Passyn is strong and full of promise.

On defense, the linemen, led by senior Luke Leonard, are working to become a solid and dependable unit. The men up front should benefit by having junior Marcus Mauldin as the next line of defense from his linebacker post. Tawes, who plays wide receiver, will have a prominent role in the Bishops’ secondary as will Charlie Ranney.

“We’ve had a limited time because of the COVID,” Cantey said. “But what we’ve seen in spring ball and the preseason is encouraging. We just have to be ready.”