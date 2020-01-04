BE’s Antonelli inks Emory & Henry spot

Bishop England High School basketball standout Patrick Antonelli, who earned all-state honors during his senior season, has decided to play basketball at the next level, and it will be out of state.

The talented 5-foot-11 point guard will attend Emory & Henry College, a private liberal arts college in Emory, Virginia. Founded in 1836, the campus is located on 335 acres in the Southwestern part of the state.

Antonelli helped the Bishops to one of their best seasons in school history in the just-completed season as the Bishops rolled to 20 consecutive victories while finishing with a 26-3 mark to reach the Elite Eight in Class AAA.

He collected 13 points, six rebounds, and four steals per game for the Bishops, earning the Region 7-AAA player of the year honors. He was also selected to play in the North-South All-Star Game, an event canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bishop England coach Bryan Grevey said having a point guard with Antonelli’s pedigree is like having a coach on the court to direct the offense. His mother, Debbie Antonelli, played at the college level and continued her career as an expert hoops analyst on some of the biggest sports networks, including ESPN.

“Pat is very deserving,” Grevey said. “His hard work paid off. He set a goal to play college basketball and finally has an opportunity to realize his dream.”

High School League update

As a result of the executive order by Gov. McMaster, all South Carolina public schools are closed until the end of April in an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

As a result, the High School League suspended all sports activities while schools are closed.

“We must continue the suspension of athletics not only as a necessary safety measure but to fully comply with the governor’s executive order,” Commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “We plan to have the SCHSL Executive Committee reconvene via teleconference on April 2, 2020, to review the spring sports schedule. It saddens me to say at this time, there is not a prediction on when middle and high school athletics will resume.”

The High School League has asked members schools, their faculties and students to continue to follow the advice of medical professionals, while maintaining communication with local education leaders.

Lacrosse is the first spring sport championship that will likely be postponed or canceled. The playoffs were set to begin April 21.