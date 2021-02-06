BE’s Brooks named Class AAA baseball player of the year

Another day, another award for Bishop England baseball standout Daniel Brooks.

Brooks, a 6-8, 245-pound right-handed pitcher who recently graduated, was named the Class AAA state player of the year by the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.

Brooks led the Bishops with a .379 batting average and 34 RBI. He collected 25 hits in 66 at-bats with seven doubles and two home runs.

But his career at the next level is as a pitcher, and that’s where he was dominant with a fastball that has been clocked at between 94-98 mph. He posted a 1.43 ERA. He struck out 75 batters in 44 innings while walking only 15.

“I am grateful for the honor,” said Brooks, who was an all-state selection in basketball as a senior. “I appreciate all my teammates and coaches for being part of my success on the baseball field.”

Brooks is slated to play for the College of Charleston, but has become one of the most intriguing high school players when it comes to the upcoming Major League draft, which runs July 11-13.

Brooks has been invited by numerous teams for pre-draft workouts. So far, he has accepted invitations from the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres and the Boston Red Sox.

He was also invited, as one of the top 200 college and high school draft prospects, to the MLB Combine in late June at the USA Baseball complex. The combine will be televised by the MLB Network.

What will it take to pry Brooks away from the college lifestyle and playing in front of local fans?

“Top four rounds is what my advisor is being told,” Brooks said of his draft status. “To skip college, it would have to be financially worthwhile. I am not sure what that number is just yet.”

Soccer honors

The South Carolina Soccer Coaches Association has released its all-star and all-state teams and Bishop England and Philip Simmons are represented.

The Bishops’ Emily Scharnitzky and Nick DeFazio have been selected to play in the Clash of the Carolinas, which is the nation’s only interstate prep soccer all-star event. The all-star game features the top seniors from South Carolina vs. the top seniors from North Carolina.

This year’s event is slated for June 26 at the WakeMed Soccer Park Koka Booth Stadium in Cary, North Carolina, Bishop England’s Dave Snyder will coach the South Carolina girls’ squad.

The North-South game will be played June 19 in Anderson.

Bishop England’s Molly Kerr and Philip Simmons’ Alexandra Ugan are members of the South girls’ team. Bishop England’s Miller Stokes is a member of the South boys’ team.

Bishop England junior midfielder Isabella DeMarco was named to the Class AAA girls’ all-state team as was Scharnitzky.

Philip Simmons had three players make the Class AA all-state team: sophomores Riley Beard and Griffin Gore, who play defender and forward, respectively. Junior keeper Anthony Visconti was the Iron Horses’ third selection.

The Iron Horses had two girls earn Class AA-A all-state honors: sophomore forward Claire Esso and Ugan.