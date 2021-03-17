BE’s Williams, Brooks slated for all-star game

Bishop England basketball standouts Jaiha Williams and Daniel Brooks have been selected to play in the North-South All-Star Game, which is slated for March 27 at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Williams began the season as one of the top five seniors in the state in Class AAA, as selected by the state coaches’ association, and she lived up to the expectations, helping the Bishops reach the Class AAA state championship and finishing with a 10-2 record.

The guard averaged 8.3 points per game and 7.3 rebounds. She handed out 5.1 assists per game and tallied 3.1 steals per game.

Brooks, a 6-8 senior, also had a solid season for the Bishops who qualified for the playoffs and finished with a 10-2 record, and won the Region 8-AAA championship with a 5-0 record.

He hit 58% from the field and averaged 15.8 points per game, which was second on the team.

Brooks led the Bishops with 8.8 rebounds per game with 1.5 steals per game. He has signed to play baseball for the College of Charleston.

Iron Horses win relays

Philip Simmons dominated its Iron Horse Relays on Saturday, cruising to impressive victories in both the girls’ and boys’ meets in an event where all nine of the races were relays, while field events were individual.

The Iron Horse girls posted a 144-98 victory over Oceanside Collegiate in the eight-team meet. Bishop England was third with 70 points.

The Philip Simmons boys won the seven-team meet with a 132-94 victory over Hanahan. Woodland was third with 93 points. Bishop England placed sixth, scoring 56 points.

In the girls’ meet, Philip Simmons was in complete control with seven gold medals in the nine relay events.

In the individual field events, the Iron Horses’ Kelsey Kieffer won the high jump, clearing 4-6 while teammate Mary Allen claimed gold in the long jump with a leap of 16-2. Bishop England’s Maggie Long was first in the triple jump with a 32-10 effort.

In the boys’ meet, both Bishop England and Philip Simmons won two relays.

In the individual field events, Philip Simmons’ Nigel Mack won the high jump, clearing 6-0, while teammate Luther Smalls grabbed gold with a leap of 18-9 to win the long jump. The Iron Horses’ Ian McCorkle won the javelin with an effort of 141-7.

BE Boys LAX

The Bishop England boys’ lacrosse team opened the 2021 season with a 4-2 record, including 1-1 in league play.

Coach Tyler Tracy’s squad blasted Socastee 18-1 Saturday to hand the visitors their sixth loss in seven games.

The victory took some of the sting off a 12-4 region loss to rival Oceanside Collegiate Academy on Thursday.

The Bishops have outscored opponents 64-37 in six games. Junior Robert Pilla leads the Bishops with 23 points, scoring 16 goals while handing out six assists. Senior Dennis Treasurer is second with 20 points, including 17 goals.

The Bishops were scheduled to play Waccamaw on Wednesday and A.C. Flora on Saturday.