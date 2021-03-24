BE’s Williams headed to Coker University

There was some question if Bishop England basketball standout Jaiha Williams would play at the next level as she prepared for her final season with the Battling Bishops.

The senior guard answered those questions with a decision to play for the Coker University Cobras.

Williams was listed as one of the top five seniors in the state in Class AAA to begin the season, as selected by the state coaches’ association. She ended the season with all-state honors. She had a big role in the Bishops’ 10-2 season that included an appearance in the Class AAA state championship.

Williams collected 8.3 points per game and 7.3 rebounds. She handed out 5.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Williams will play in Saturday’s North-South All-Star Game, which will be held at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Coker College went 7-13 during the 2020-21 season, including 7-11 in the South Atlantic Conference.

Iron Horses track

Philip Simmons track and field standout Noah Ward is back for his senior season and if Saturday’s performance at the Island Invitational is any indication, he will go out in style with more state championships – and perhaps a state record.

He ran a national elite time of 4:14.30 to easily win the 1,600-meter dash while also claiming gold in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.92 Saturday in the meet, which was hosted by Waccamaw High School.

Team scores were not kept.

Classmate Henry Wood also ran well. He won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:13.68 and finished second to Ward in the 1,600.

JaQue Green won the high jump, clearing 6 feet while Jeremiah Bonano finished third.

The Iron Horse girls also had some strong individual performances.

NaJhrai Watson won the 100-meter dash in 12.60 and claimed silver in the 200-meter dash in 25.81.

Anna Allen was second in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.18.

Elizabeth Braswell was second in both the 100- and 400-meter hurdles with respective times of 16.37 and 1:09.71.

The Iron Horses won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 51.02 and won gold in the 4x400-meter relay 4:21.42.

Freshman Regan Roush was second in the pole vault, clearing 10-6.

Moore gets honor

Former Bishop England girls’ basketball standout Rhetta Moore continues to make headlines as a member of the University of North Florida women’s team.

The senior was selected the ASUN’s scholar-athlete of the year. It was the first time a UNF student-athlete won the award.

Moore has a 3.91 GPA and is in an MBA program.

She was just as impressive on the court, collecting 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She was third in the ASUN in steals, was sixth in assists and fourth in three-point shots made.