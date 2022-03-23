BE alum Brooks picks up first collegiate win on the bump

Daniel Brooks’ matriculation to the College of Charleston was more like an odyssey.

Brooks is a freshman pitcher for the Cougars, and his crosstown journey from Bishop England High School to the College of Charleston had plenty of twists and turns for a trip that encompassed less than 10 miles.

Brooks was a star pitcher for the Battling Bishops last spring, armed with a 97 MPH fastball, and had to decide on a college career or a chance at big money and the big leagues. His advisors felt he could be an early draft selection and sign a million-dollar bonus.

But in the end, the money wasn’t there as Brooks went undrafted during last July’s Major League draft. That made Brooks a big man on the College of Charleston campus, and just not because he is 6-foot-8.

“I don’t know why, but I put a lot of pressure on myself because of the draft,” Brooks said in an interview with The Daniel Island News shortly after the draft. “Now that it’s over, I’m glad to go to college. Even though I put pressure on myself, I think I handled it well.”

Brook’s was one of the diamonds of coach Chad Holbrook’s 2021 recruiting class. He’s blocked out the minutiae of the draft and arrived on campus with the mindset to work hard and have fun.

He’s honing his skills in an attempt to help the College of Charleston reach the College World Series while improving his stock for the 2024 draft. He will be on campus for at least three years.

“I’ve blocked that out,” Brooks said of last summer’s draft. “I’m here to work and get better. My mindset is to work hard and have fun.”

Brooks, a two-sports star at BE, earning all-state honors in baseball and basketball, is in the Cougars’ pitching rotation and is quickly proving to be one of the top freshmen in the Colonial Athletic Conference.

Entering play this week, Brooks owned a 1-2 record with a 4.24 ERA in five starts. He’s allowed only 18 hits in 23.1 innings with nine walks and 29 strikeouts.

“It’s been a transition from high school to college ball,” Brooks said. “But it hasn’t been overwhelming. I just have to work to get better so I can accomplish my goals.”

Brooks made his college debut on Feb. 19 in a 3-1 victory over Wagner. He pitched five innings and allowed only two hits. He walked only one and his fastball proved to be as advertised as he fanned six batters.

A week later, he was lights out in a 3-2 victory in a victory over Sienna. He scattered three hits over six innings while striking out a season-high 11 batters.

He was credited with his first victory on March 19 in a 4-3 victory over East Carolina. He gave up two hits in 5.2 innings and struck out five.

“It was good to get that first win,” Brooks said. “I’ll build on that.”