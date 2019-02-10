BE and Philip Simmons drop gridiron matchups

The Bishop England High School football team always has a tough challenge when the Bishops face a talented, speedy and well-coached Woodland football team.

The Bishops made it even more difficult over the weekend as they dropped a 35-7 decision to the Wolverines.

“It was the second week in a row that we didn’t cause any turnovers,” Bishop England coach John Cantey said after watching his team drop its second game in a row to fall to 2-2.

Bishop England wasn’t the only Daniel Island team to struggle over the weekend. Philip Simmons looked to make it two straight wins, but couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Whale Branch team that has an impressive defense.

WOODLAND 37, BISHOP ENGLAND 7

The Bishops didn’t cause any turnovers. And to make matters worse, they made a couple of miscues that helped a team that really didn’t need any help.

The Bishops muffed a punt on the 5-yardline in the first half and threw an interception to begin the third quarter. Both miscues led to touchdowns.

Cam Costa led the Bishops with 10 completions in 21 attempts for 87 yards. He scored the Bishops’ only touchdown, a 1-yard keeper. Sullivan Clair led all receivers with seven catches for 69 yards.

Michael Long gained 77 yards rushing as the Bishops tallied 187 yards in total offense.

Woodland riddled the Bishops’ secondary, completing 22 of 36 passing for 291 yards.

The Bishops battle rival Hanahan at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jack Cantey Stadium.

WHALE BRANCH 39, PHILIP SIMMONS 9

Philip Simmons ventured to the Beaufort area to take on an undefeated Whale Branch team. The task proved to be too difficult as Whale Branch held its opponent to single digits for the third time this season.

Whale Branch jumped to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and pushed the lead to 21-3 at halftime to deny the Iron Horses their second win in as many weeks. Philip Simmons defeated Hanahan the week before.

The Iron Horses managed only 206 yards in total offense with quarterback Peyton Woolridge accounting for 89 total yards. He completed 9 of 18 passing attempts for 67 yards. His favorite receivers were Will Ramey and R.J. Watson, who both had three catches.

Tyler Harper led the Iron Horses with 76 yards rushing on 16 carries. He also recorded a team-high 14 tackles. Senior Keyshawn Lockwood had two tackles for a loss including a quarterback sack. He also forced two fumbles.

Whale Branch has outscored foes 109-27 this season. Philip Simmons is 1-4 on the season and has been outscored 122-70. The Iron Horses play Timberland next at home.