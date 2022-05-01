BE athletics aid community over holiday break

The Bishop England High School athletic teams have been successful on the playing field throughout the years. If you need proof, just take a look at the number of times the Bishops have earned the Carlisle Cup, an award given annually to the top athletic programs in the state, based on enrollment classification. The Bishops have won the award every year since its inception in the 2002-03 academic year.

But the Bishops have also fared well in arenas such as community service and that was evident during this holiday season. Three of the school’s programs — baseball, wrestling and boys’ lacrosse — scored victories by helping those in need at Christmas time.

The baseball team, under coach Mike Darnell, served more than 100 families during the 2021 holiday season through the James Island Outreach.

Donica Dennis, a baseball mom, coordinated the service projects that helped collect about 400 pairs of socks, 65 blankets, 60 bottles of shampoo, 100 bars of soap, 75 tubes of toothpaste, 75 razors, more than 100 toothbrushes and countless amounts of food.

Meanwhile, the boys’ lacrosse team, coached by Tyler Tracy, worked together to help give a South Carolina family a special Christmas. Senior player Zach Skipper led the team’s service project with the Charleston Elves organization.

Thanks to team donations and the support of the school during two doughnut fundraisers, BE lacrosse was able to fulfill two children’s wish lists and give a family $700 in donations.

Finally, the wrestling team, coached by Paul Spence, helped the Lowcountry Food Bank by packing over 850 boxes of goods for senior citizens in the community.

Athletic Director Paul Runey said helping others allows the student-athletes to appreciate what they have.

“The more you teach the kids to give back to those less fortunate, the average kid will appreciate more what they do have,” Runey said. “We need to realize high school students can make a difference in other people’s lives.”

Darnell, the longtime BE baseball coach, said his teams have been involved in helping others during his tenure. The team’s outreach started with its connection to the Charleston Miracle League — a program that provides a life-changing experience for children and adults with mental and physical challenges — through a community supported baseball league.

Darnell said the baseball program gets behind projects that the players and families want to support and that was the case this year with the James Island Outreach.

“It’s easy to help people,” Darnell said. “We have proven you can help people with little effort. This is something we put together in very little time.

“It’s a matter of sending out an email telling everyone what we’re going to do and who we’re trying to help,” Darnell added. “Our people step up. They always do.”