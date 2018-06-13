BE baseball player Geoffrey Gilbert is a star on and off the field

Geoffrey Gilbert is arguably the most high-profile high school baseball player in South Carolina. After all, the left-handed pitcher was 10-0 with a 0.20 ERA this spring to help the Bishops repeat as the Class AAA state champs. He has a scholarship offer to Clemson in his pocket and a Gatorade State Player of the Year plaque on his wall.

But Gilbert wants to be known as more than just a pitcher. That’s why his volunteerism and community involvement is off the charts.

He volunteers annually for the Charleston Miracle League, a community-supported baseball league for children and adults with mental and physical challenges. He also volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House and helps out with the Carolina Basset Hound Rescue. He also is an alter server at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

“It’s something my parents have preached,” Gilbert said. “They told me to be involved in the community. I think it takes some of the pressure off me as a baseball player. I want people to see me as a person, just not as a ballplayer. I want them to know there’s something more to me than baseball.”

Gilbert completed a fantastic junior season, although he experienced a reality check that coincided with the start of the season. His father underwent heart surgery.

“That put things in perspective,” said Gilbert, who batted .333 this spring with seven doubles and three home runs. “You know what’s important and what’s not. Hopefully, it went well.”

Expectations for the 2018 season were high on the Bishop England campus, and Gilbert and his teammates delivered. The Bishops posted a 31-2 record and claimed their second straight state title.

Gilbert scattered six hits in a 1-0 victory over Seneca that gave the Bishops their ninth state title in the program’s illustrious history.

His statistics were impressive. He allowed only two earned runs in 66 1/3 innings, striking out 93 while walking only 26.

“That was a team effort,” Gilbert said of the Bishops’ amazing run. “We had so many players step up and produce when they were called on. This is something everyone on the roster worked for.”

Gilbert was recently named the Gatorade State Player of the Year, joining former BE players Drew Meyer and Reese Havens as winners of the prestigious award.

“It’s something that you work on, something that makes you put in countless hours,” Gilbert said. “But, it’s something you don’t expect to win because there are so many great players in this state. I am truly honored to win this award.”

What’s next for the talented student-athlete?

He plays travel baseball for the Evoshield Canes baseball team, one of the elite programs in the country.

He will be back next spring for his final season at BE. His goal is simple: another state title.

Then, it’s off to Clemson to play baseball.

“It was a natural choice,” Gilbert said of his decision to attend Clemson. “Monte Lee and his coaching staff are building a great program and I get a top 25 education. It’s a natural fit.”

