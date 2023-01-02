BE baseball ranked #10 in preseason rankings

The Bishop England High School baseball team found itself in an unusual location last spring – below .500.

The Bishops posted a 9-19 record in the first losing season in more than a quarter of a century of the program’s illustrious history. A history that includes 10 state championships from 1997-2019.

Regardless of their 2022 record, the Bishops will always be in the top-10 talk and this year’s state rankings are no exception. The Bishops check in at No. 10 in Class AA in the state coaches’ association’s preseason poll. Oceanside Collegiate Academy, which won the Class AAA state championship last May, sits on top of the Class AA poll. The Landsharks now reside in Region 7-AA along with Bishop England, which also dropped down from Class AAA.

Coach Mike Darnell wasn’t sure if the ranking was too high, too low or on target.

“It is really hard to know without knowing what other teams have,” Darnell said. “Ultimately, the only ranking that matters is the one at the end of the year and that is the one you want to be at the top of.”