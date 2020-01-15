BE boys’ basketball team beats Wando, remains undefeated

The Bishop England boys’ basketball team’s 16-0 record has just about everyone searching for answers about the best start in school history. And that includes the team’s affable coach, Bryan Grevey.

Grevey asked BE stat man and sport historian Dave McCabe about the varsity team’s monumental start to the 2019-20 season, and McCabe informed him the Bishops still have a way to go to match the best start in the school’s proud history.

“Dave told me the 1954-55 team went 24-0,” Grevey said. “I asked him if they were still using peach baskets back then.”

The team’s most recent conquests over the weekend were impressive. On Friday, the Bishops pounded Hanahan High 68-32 with a full supporting cast sharing the spotlight. Aidan McCool led the way with 16 points and three assists. Big man Daniel Brooks collected12 points and nine rebounds, while Cameron Costa chipped in with 10 points and two assists.

The following night, the Bishops defeated Wando High School 70-50 as five players scored in double figures: McCool tallied 15, Patrick Antonelli 12, Costa 12, Brooks 11 and Jack Rider 11.

It gave the Bishops a 2-0 record this season against the Warriors and marked only the second time in school history the Bishops won both contests against their East Cooper rival. The previous time was during the 2007-08 campaign.

The Bishops began the week No. 2 in the state among Class AAA schools, according to the state basketball coaches association. Keenan was No. 1. Bishop England held down the top spot in the MaxPreps’ poll.

“I don’t get caught up in the polls,” Grevey said. “We just take them one game at a time. We play Waccamaw (on Jan. 14) and my goal is to wake up Wednesday and be 1-0 for the week.”

Grevey says the team’s goal remains the same although it seems like a different player steps up on any given night.

“To do that, we have to beat five other teams, and take it one game at a time,” Grevey said. “If you don’t do that, any team can beat you. If we do that, we control our own destiny.”

The Bishop England girls began play this week with an 8-6 record, including 1-0 in the region, following a victory over Hanahan last Friday night and a loss to Wando on Saturday. The Lady Bishops have played one of the toughest schedules in the state, and are ranked No. 3 in the latest state poll.

PHILIP SIMMONS HIGH

The Philip Simmons High School boys’ basketball team began the week with a 7-10 record, including 0-1 in Region 6-AA play.

The Iron Horses were on the wrong end of an 87-52 decision against Bishop England on Jan.7. But despite the loss, senior Marc Haight scored 13 points and topped the 1,000-point mark for his high school career.

Philip Simmons also fell to North Charleston over the weekend, 82-71, to begin region play. The team was scheduled to play region foes Burke and Oceanside Collegiate this week.

The Lady Iron Horses began the week with a 10-7 record, including 1-0 in league play.