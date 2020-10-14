BE boys finish 2nd, girls 4th in state swim meet

The Class AAA state swimming championships concluded Monday, and the Bishop England teams fared well.

The Bishop boys finished second in the team standings. St. Joseph tallied 41 points to the Bishops’ 373.5. Academic Magnet was third with 327.

In the girls’ meet, Oceanside Collegiate dominated with 470 points to St. Joseph’s 373. Christ Church claimed third place with 365 points, while BE held down fourth with 276 points.

A recap will appear in next week’s edition.