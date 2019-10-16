BE boys win first place in the Championship division in cross country Coaches Classic

The Bishop England and Philip Simmons High School cross country teams both fared well at last weekend’s Coaches Classic, which was held at the Carolina Cup facility in Camden, SC.

The meet is a showcase of top runners and teams in the state, and there were two varsity classifications contested: Championship and International. The Championship division featured teams from small to mid-sized schools while the International division featured bigger schools in the state.

The Bishop England boys won the Championship division, while the Bishop girls claimed 14th place in the team standings.

Philip Simmons, a Class AA school, opted to compete in the International division and held its own. The boys finished 14th in the team standings, while the girls’ team claimed 11th place. Dorman High School won the boys’ and girls’ International divisions.

The BE boys claimed first place with 185 points in the 56-team race. A.C. Flora came in second and James Island third.

Bishop England’s Mark Richter ran the 5,000-meter course in 17:07 to finish in fourth place. Logan Desciak also finished in the top 10, while Daniel Infante, Hank Linder and Dominic Coffman all placed in the top 70. The race had 394 athletes cross the finish line.

The BE girls finished 14th in the team standings, well behind champion Irmo.

Mary Wallace Rainero led the BE girls, finishing in the top 25. Anika Devea and Alyssa Conder also had strong showings.

The Philip Simmons girls finished in 11th place in the team standings. The Iron Horses should be a force in the next few years as their top two runners are only eighth-graders. Hailey Meyers had the top finish for PSHS with a time of 20:14, which was good enough for 10th place overall. Classmate Josie May finished in the top 20.

Noah Ward, who won the Class AA state title last fall, had the best finish for the Philip Simmons boys. He finished 10th with a time of 16.45. Henry Wood finished 76th.

The Carolina Cup facility will also host the state championship, which will be held Nov. 16.

BE weekly sports recap

Provided by BE student Nicole K. Boyd

Girls’ Tennis

JV girls tennis won last Tuesday against Porter-Gaud 7-2. They also beat Wando 6-1 on Wednesday. Varsity girls played Porter-Gaud last Tuesday and won 4-2.

Football

JV football played Waccamaw Thursday and won 14-0. The undefeated team will play Academic Magnet next at home on Thursday.