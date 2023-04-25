BE brings home Southern Cross with 1-shot victory on final day

The Bishop England High School boys’ golf team did it again. Three weeks after an impressive team effort in the 2023 Champions Invitational in Palm Springs, California the Bishops stayed close to home to win the 48th annual Southern Cross at the Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken on April 22.

The Bishops edged A.C. Flora by one shot, 441-442, in a tournament that turned out to be one for the ages. And, it just might have aged BE coach Jeff Burton because of the drama.

The Southern Cross is one of the high school golfing jewels the Bishops had not been able to add to their portfolio…that was until last Saturday. The match came down to the Bishops’ 441st and final shot as senior standout Luke Walmet made a par putt on the 18th green to give the Bishops the victory and momentum as they begin

their drive to win the Class AA state championship.

“It was a long time coming,” said Burton, who has been a part of 12 BE teams that were denied victory at the Southern Cross. “This was the 48th running of that race and we finally did it. We’ve finished second and third, but never had that final putt drop for us.”

The Southern Cross always showcases the best teams in the Palmetto State and this year’s field included 21 teams and six individual golfers. Three of the South Carolina High School League’s top-ranked teams competed as did two defending S.C. Independent School Association state champs.

The Battling Bishops took the lead by one stroke at the end of the first day and then held off charges from A.C. Flora and North Augusta on the final day when the scores were affected by tricky and troubling winds.

Walmet’s final putt was the clincher and wiped out memories of a rough first day when the senior shot an 82.

“He was beside himself,” Burton said of Walmet, who will golf at the next level for William & Mary. “He eats, sleeps and breathes this team. He tried too hard the first day. He had a triple and double bogey, but he bounced back when we needed it.”

Walmet fared well for the Bishops. But this was a team event and the Bishops received strong efforts from Daniel Donato, Sam McMillian and Matthew Teegardin.

April was a big month for the Bishops. They traveled to California to play in a tournament against 44 of the best teams out west. The Bishops finished in third place.

Now, May is around the corner and will offer another challenge.

The Bishops have won eight state championships in the program’s rich history. But they have finished in second place the past two seasons. Look for that to motivate the Bishops.

Burton said the state title match, scheduled for May 15-16 at the Newberry Country Club, should come down to BE versus Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

“Oceanside will be ready,” Burton said. “It will be a challenge. We’re trying to check off all the boxes and that’s definitely the one we want.”