BE cross country strides toward state championship

The Bishop England cross country teams both finished No. 1 in the final rankings by the South Carolina Track and Cross Country Coaches Association, which were released in time for this weekend’s state qualifiers.

Now it’s almost time to find out if coach Tony Colizzi’s squads are state champions.

The Bishop boys will try to continue to go from wire-to-wire when they will compete in Nov. 5’s Class AAA Lower State Qualifier. The Class AAA state championship will be run Nov. 11.

Meanwhile, the Bishop England girls moved into the top spot in the final poll.

“It does surprise me,” Colizzi said of the girls’ ranking. “It does surprise me the way the season has played out and that they moved to No. 1 when they did. But good for them. It just shows hard work pays off.”

While this week’s race is important, what matters most is what happens next week.

“This is just a qualifier,” Colizzi said. “Winning this meet really means nothing. It’s all about next week.”

While the Bishops hold down the top spots in Class AAA, Philip Simmons earned recognition at the Class AA level.

The Iron Horse girls held down the No. 2 position in Class AA behind Greer Middle College while the Philip Simmons boys strided in at No. 5.

The Lower State Qualifiers are the second leg toward the state championships. The first step was the region championships and the BE girls dominated the Region 8-AAA championships with a 34-48 victory over Academic Magnet.

Nora Brahim led the Bishops by winning the individual title. Also finishing in the top five on the team were Nini Clarke (third), Elisabeth Tausig (ninth), Olivia Seymour (10th) and Ava Albano (11th).

The Bishop boys edged Academic Magnet 28-30 for the title as the team was led by Justin Hafner who finished first in the 5K race. Rounding out the top five on the team were Charlie Tessier (third), Gabe Hislop (fifth), Marc Brahim (sixth) and Ayden Haas (17th).

Hafner is a busy athlete this fall. He swam for Bishop England and continues to work out with his club team while running cross country.

“He works hard,” Colizzi said. “He does a lot of cross training so he’s in top shape.”

Philip Simmons began its drive for a state championship in cross country as both teams captured the Region 6-AA championship held at Timberland High School.

Sophomore Ryan Rousseau led the Iron Horses with a first-place finish of 16:41. Pierce Walker, Ian Mullaney, Burket Yaun and Maverick Heater all finished in the top 10.

Emmy Wood won with a national elite time of 19:40 to lead the Iron Horse girls. The Iron Horses dominated the race with 11 of the top-12 finishes. The team heads to Newberry on Friday to compete in the AA state qualifier.

The BE boys are going after their second consecutive state title and sixth overall. Philip Simmons boys placed second at the state last fall and the girls finished third.