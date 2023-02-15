BE experiences busy National Signing Day; 9 commit across 7 sports

If it’s National Signing Day, it’s going to be a busy time at Bishop England High School because it has one of the top athletic programs in the state.

That was the case on Feb. 8 as nine student-athletes finalized their matriculation plans.

The athletes, their sport and college choice include: Adelaide Coyle, softball, Erskine; Asher Western, baseball, USC Beaufort; Charlie Ranney, football, Bates College; Lindsay Burbage, swimming, University of Massachusetts; Maggie Long, track and field, Anderson University; Matthew Piccard, swimming, Virginia Military Institute; Sophia Savage, rowing, Fairfield University; Tommy DiLiegro, football, Wofford College; and William Poole, football, Gardner Webb.

Here is a capsule on each athlete:

Lindsay Burbage: Burbage swam on the BE’s swim team for six years and qualified for the state team each year. She was a member of both the 2017 and 2022 state championship teams.

She earned medals at the state meet in both the 200 IM and the 100-breaststroke in each of the past three seasons and was the 100-breaststroke state champ in 2020.

Adelaide Coyle: Coyle is a true utility player who can play just about any position and is a switch-hitter at the plate. Coyle has been a member of the BE softball program since she was in eighth grade. She has been a star on the varsity team for four years. In 2022, Coyle was a 3-AAA all-region selection.

Tommy DiLiegro: DiLiegro followed in his mother’s footsteps by matriculating to Wofford. He was a three-year varsity starter at BE and never had a bad snap. At a national event in December 2021, which invited the top 50 high school long snappers in the country, DiLiegro finished sixth.

Maggie Long: Long competed at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Nationals in the triple jump. She was region champ in the long jump, triple, shot put, and 4×100 relay. She won a bronze medal in the long jump in May 2022 at the state meet.

Matthew Piccard: Piccard, a team captain, was the 2022 Class AA state champ in three events: the 100 freestyle, 200 free Relay, 400 free relay while winning silver in the 200 freestyle. He also was the 2021 Class AAA State champion in the 200 medley relay, 400 free relay and silver in the 200 free.

William Poole: Poole, a four-year varsity player, won local and national honors by playing in the Schutt South Carolina Junior Bowl Team where he earned special teams MVP.

Charlie Ranney: Ranney finished his career at BE with 289 tackles. He played varsity for three years and was a two-time captain and all-region pick. Ranney collected 112 tackles in 2022 and picked off seven passes to earn honorable mention all-state honors.

Sophia Savage: Savage, a top rower in Virginia, transferred to BE and has been on the Junior Olympic Development Team, winning several gold medals.

Asher Western: Western, a four-year member of the baseball team, was an all-region pick in baseball and has led or been near the top of many categories. He also swam for BE, winning three state titles.