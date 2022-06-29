BE football back to health after injury-plagued season

In just over a decade, commencing in 2011 and concluding last fall, the state of Bishop England High School football went from wonderful to “What the heck is going on.”

Although it might be tough to match his father’s 184 career victories at the school, coach John Cantey accomplished something in 2011 that no other BE football coach could muster in the school’s long, illustrious history – he led Bishop England to a state championship.

It was more of the same the next fall as the Bishops captured state crown No. 2 to cap a two-year run of 26 victories against two losses.

Now, about that “What the heck” thing. It seems like in recent years, injuries have beat the Bishops. Last year’s 3-8 record was a perfect example as they limped to the finish line.

Just how bad was the injury situation last fall? Go back and watch the film of the second game of the season versus. Ashley Ridge, a 20-3 defeat.

The Bishops led 3-0 at halftime, but what happened was a head-scratcher. The Bishops lost not one, but two quarterbacks for the season. Marco Pampu went down with a knee injury while his backup, Jacob Mackara, broke his collarbone against the Swamp Foxes.

Football teams don’t have bullpens, so Cantey had to recruit some pitchers from the baseball team to play QB. That included Elliott Sanders.

“When you coach football, it can be a case of next man up,” Cantey said. “But we didn’t have another quarterback to be the next man up.”

Last fall continued a recent trend of Bishop injuries. It wasn’t a case of self-inflicted pain. It was more like offensive linemen suffering season-ending knee injuries, torn muscles or COVID-19 and its restrictions.

Cantey himself had health issues and underwent surgery, while taking some time off. “I haven’t felt this good in about seven, eight years,” Cantey said.

Cantey was in charge at the just-completed spring practice and reported some healthy numbers. The Bishops had 60 or so players out on a given day and the roster should be impressive this fall when the Bishops open the 2022 season in Class AA. The Bishops kick off the season with the “Holy War” showdown against Porter-Gaud.

The Bishops will compete in Region 6-AA with Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Academic Magnet, Timberland and Lake Marion. Oceanside Collegiate will be the Bishops’ top challenger for the title.

Cantey said the Bishops will go back to the basics this fall, which means a more bruising, blue-collar approach.

The Bishops adjusted to the talent on hand the past few years and went with a spread offense. Now, they will go back to their bread-and-butter, triple-option offense.

“The spread seemed to be very, very, very fancy,” Cantey said. “And besides, no one really tackles.”

“Aside from five quarterbacks and the lingering effects of COVID… nothing was normal last year,” Cantey added. “This year is a return to normalcy.”

And perhaps, back to winning ways.