BE football enters preseason hoping to stay healthy

Bishop England High School football coach John Cantey has been around long enough to know the good old days of the first days of practice weren’t so good.

Cantey, who is beginning his 16th year as head coach of the Bishops, recalled the day when some coaches held two- and even three-a-day practices.

“I can even remember when we had five practices in one day,” Cantey said. “That wouldn’t go over too well in today’s world, with today’s way of thinking.”

Cantey will have his squad practice just one time a day when fall practices begin July 28. The one-a-day practices are a realization that players today keep in shape and work out on a regular basis over the summer. In the past, players usually showed up to that first practice session somewhat out of shape.

Cantey reports some healthy numbers in the BE football program. The varsity team will have 55 players on the roster while the junior varsity has 45 players. The B Team should have 35 players to start the season.

Cantey increased voluntary workouts from three days to four days over the summer because of a spate of injuries the past two seasons that crippled the Bishops’ offense at times.

“We have to get stronger, more physical and avoid some of the injuries,” said Cantey who led the Bishops to their only two state championships in the school’s history in 2011 and 2012. “The last couple of years have been tough. It was tough to get or maintain any energy with all the injuries. We had numerous players going both ways, so if someone got hurt, it was like losing two starters.”

The Bishops paid the price because of the injuries, winning just five games the past two seasons while losing 17. Opponents outscored the Bishops 499-247 during the stretch.

Cantey also made two hires that should help the Bishops on both sides of the ball. Leo Albano, an all-state selection in three sports at BE who went on to play at Notre Dame, is the offensive coordinator while Karson Mingo, who played at The Citadel, is the defensive coordinator.

Both coaches graduated from Bishop England in 2018.

“We were lucky to get them on staff, Cantey said of his young coaches. “We have a lot of football knowledge on both sides of the ball. On offense, the kids really like Leo. He’s an offensive genius.”

Albano, who played quarterback at BE, will help develop junior quarterback Jacob Mackara, who will be pushed by promising freshman William Donato. Senior Dixon Hardy will be the featured running back.

Connor Layne and Zach Rooney begin the season as the top wide receivers.

The Bishops open the 2023 season with three consecutive home games. They host First Baptist on Aug. 25 at Jack Cantey Stadium, and a week later, Lucy Beckham travels to Daniel Island. The Bishops host James Island on Sept. 8.