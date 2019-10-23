BE football wins in lopsided victory over Academic Magnet

It was one of those lopsided high school football games, the ones that are over literally before even getting started.

Last Friday night was a perfect example as Bishop England played Academic Magnet in a monumental mismatch.

Academic Magnet fumbled on its first possession of the Region 7-AAA game and the Bishops recovered. The Bishops scored on the next play when Quarterback Cam Costa completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jarren McCoy just 17 seconds into the contest.

Academic Magnet fumbled its second possession as well, and this time the Bishops needed four plays to score as Costa passed 14 yards to running back Michael Long to make it 14-0 just 78 seconds into the game.

Soon after, the coaches agreed to play using a running clock, which didn’t stop for any reason. That didn’t slow the Bishops, who led 42-0 after the end of the first quarter, and went on to post a 63-0 victory.

“We got some work in,” said Bishop England Coach John Cantey, whose team improved to 5-2, including 3-0 in league play. “We started playing with a running clock and we ran 17 offensive plays when we normally run 50 to 60.

“We got a chance to play some of the guys who don’t get to play a lot,” Cantey added. “But not a lot of good comes from something like this. We played with a running clock in the first quarter. Their coach called and asked if we could use a running clock to begin the game. But that’s not good for us.”

The Bishops rushed 11 times for 146 yards and Cam Costa passed six times, completing four for 105 yards. The Academic Magnet Raptors never had a chance as they totaled only 45 yards in total offense and suffered from four turnovers.

Costa threw three touchdown passes, including two to McCoy and another to Long who led the Bishops with 81 yards rushing on only five carries.

The Bishops have two games remaining on the regular-season schedule, and both are at Jack Cantey Stadium. They host a Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Cantey knows his team can’t take the Bulldogs lightly despite their 2-5 record, including 1-2 in league play.

The Bishops have clinched a playoff berth, but come into the regular-season finale at home against Manning with a league championship at stake.

Cantey also knows the advantage of playing at home, especially when it comes time for the first- and second-round games.

“You don’t have to be on the road for an hour or two,” he said. “Playing at home makes it so much easier. You get the team that have to travel an hour or two, and that makes a difference.”

IRON HORSES FALL

Philip Simmons High suffered its most lopsided loss in the school’s brief history as Oceanside Collegiate posted a 70-0 victory. The Oceanside Landsharks remained undefeated with an 8-0 record, including 3-0 in Region 6-AA. The Iron Horses fell to 2-6, including 1-2 in league play.

Philip Simmons will host Burke on Friday at 7:30 p.m.