BE gets ready to make run for state championship

Bishop England High School cross-country coach Tony Colizzi has reason for optimism as the 2021 season shifts into full gear.

The Bishop boys claimed the top prize at last fall’s state championships while the girls’ team finished third.

What will the Bishops do for an encore? Well, injury, weather or whatever can always come into play. But Colizzi has high hopes for his dedicated runners.

“This should be a very good season for both teams,” said Colizzi, who has led BE to a combined eight state championships. “Both return strong runners and have new runners who will add depth to the strong teams. Both teams should be in contention for a state title come November.”

The Bishops lost some key runners from last fall’s state championship team. But the cupboard is hardly bare after winning their fifth state title last fall in the Midlands.

The Bishop boys are led by Hank Linder, Ethan Fernandez, Ayden Haas, Max Moldenhauer and Nathan Borick. Justin Hafner, Charlie Tessier, Marc Brahim, JJ Romano and Sam Chericello also showed potential last fall as members of the varsity team. Some promising newcomers will intensify the competition for the seven varsity spots.

The Bishop girls also have talent and depth. Top returners are Nora Brahim, Zoe Eckrich, Annika Deveau, Bo Rosato, and Nini Clarke. Colizzi greeted 18 newcomers to the program, including Marlee Asmer, Elisabeth Tausig and Victoria Lanterman. They finished in the top 10 on the team at a recent scrimmage.

The state championships will be held Nov. 11-12, and it’s the work — and talent — put in during the dog days of summer that begins the run for the state title.

The Bishop teams combined for nearly 6,500 miles of training over the summer. Colizzi said the dedication to running was so strong that some student-athletes even ran when they were on vacation with their families.

“The accumulation of summer miles then becomes very competitive with each runner not wanting to fall behind with their mileage,” Colizzi said. “Summer training went really well for us. The athletes really bought into the summer running. On the girls’ team, we had more runners show up for summer running than we have had in a long time.

“The boys’ team had a large group that showed up almost every morning and put in the miles,” Colizzi added.

The Bishop boys fared well in their first meet of the year, the Aug. 26 Pinewood Prep Invite. They won with 31 points, beating out second-place Lucy Beckham, which tallied 74. Academic Magnet was third with 100 points. Hafner led the Bishops with a gold-medal effort of 17:09.

The Bishop girls also competed in the Pinewood race, and finished fourth out of 11 teams. The junior varsity team claimed first place. Brahim had the best finish by a BE girl, claiming fourth place.

Now, the Bishops must keep last year’s and the season-opening momentum alive.

“We constantly remind the athletes that it is their turn to step up and represent the school well,” Colizzi said. “They do not want to be the year that underperformed on the season.”