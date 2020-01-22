BE girls’ basketball team struggles but is still in the hunt

The Bishop England girls’ basketball team’s record is good – not great – compared to past seasons.

The Bishops, who entered the 2019-20 season with only 20 losses in their last 217 games, began this week’s schedule with 10 victories against six losses. And this week’s foes might be the toughest part of the schedule. The Bishops were scheduled to play Georgetown on Tuesday, Manning on Friday and Porter-Gaud on Saturday.

The Bishops are 3-0 in Region 7-AAA, while Manning is undefeated in league play. SCISA entry Porter-Gaud is 7-6 in the season.

The Bishops have won six of the last eight state championships, but veteran coach Paul Runey says it will be extremely difficult to add another championship trophy because the team has struggled shooting the ball all season. The Bishops are shooting 42% from 2-point land and 28% from behind the 3-point circle. Foul shooting has been woeful at times as the Bishops have managed to hit 46% from the charity stripe.

“It’s not because we don’t work at it,” Runey said of his team’s foul shooting. “We shoot a ton of free throws during practice. Maybe we shoot too many. Maybe we should take a break.”

The team lost four starters and 85% of its offense to graduation, and a new go-to player has yet to emerge.

“We’ve always had someone score consistently from the outside,” Runey said. “We just don’t have it. Our percentage isn’t that good.”

The Bishops played quality teams to prepare for the region portion of their schedule. They lost two times to SCISA power Northwood Academy and High School League powers Goose Creek and Wando, although the Bishops managed to split the two-game series against the Warriors. The Bishops also lost to Tennessee powerhouse Northview Senior Academy in the Carolina Invitational. Northview began play this week with a 17-0 record.

The Bishops are No. 3 among Class AAA teams in the latest statewide coaches’ poll and will try to live up to that ranking against Manning on Friday. “Manning is the team to beat in our region,” Runey said.

The Bishops have been a force in region play. They beat Hanahan 63-27 and followed that up with a 92-39 victory over Waccamaw in a game that saw 14 BE players play in the first half. Sixteen players played in the first half of a 72-11 victory over Academic Magnet.

Jahia Williams, who splits time between guard and the No. 3 position, is the only returning starter from last season’s team. She’s averaging 7.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Lily Woods, a state tennis champion, is making a name for herself on the hardwood court. She’s leading the team with 10.4 points per game, while providing good defense with 2.6 steals per game.

Princess Scott, Ella Schar and Emma Albano give the Bishops a strong inside presence with a combined 16 rebounds per game. Ally Dominiak alone has accounted for 45 percent of the Bishops’ 3-point baskets.