BE girls’ lax claims Lower State championship, extends streak

Perhaps, one day, the Bishop England High School girls’ lacrosse team might replace the Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Ohio) High School gymnastics team in high school sports history books.

But for now, the Bishops will have to settle on winning state championships.

The Bishops thumped another opponent Monday night, defeating Waccamaw, 25-0, to claim the Lower State championship, which was contested at Jack Cantey Stadium on Daniel Island.

“It wasn’t even that close,” Bishop England coach Jeff Weiner said in a very matter-of-fact tone.

Enough said.

The victory gave the Bishops a 17-0 record this spring, and the margin of victory has been at least 10 goals in all 17 games. More importantly, it gave the Bishops an 81-game winning streak heading into this weekend’s Class AAAA state championship match against Oceanside Collegiate Academy. The showdown will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Irmo High School.

If you are wondering where the Bishops’ winning streak ranks in high school history, wonder no more.

While incredibly impressive, the 81-game winning streak pales in comparison to Brecksville-Broadview Heights 777-match winning streak from 2003-2014. While that streak ended, the gymnastics team has won 22 consecutive state titles.

When it comes to girls’ lacrosse, McDonogh High School from Owings Mills, Maryland holds the record with 198 consecutive victories. The streak ended in 2018.

How does Weiner keep his team motivated?

“The truth of the matter is that I can’t do it myself,” Weiner said. “It’s almost a tradition: Every year, the seniors don’t want to lose. They don’t want to be on the team that loses and ends the streak. They let the younger players know that. And the younger players respond.”

Now, back to Monday night.

The Bishops scored early and often to keep their bid for a sixth consecutive state championship alive. Elisabeth Tausig and Bo Rosario both scored five goals while Henley Bredemann added four. Frances Poch led the Bishops with eight assists. All-American Evelynn Kitchin was a force in draws.

The Bishops were beyond dominant last spring outscoring foes 325-34. They culminated the season by pounding Oceanside Collegiate Academy 25-2 in the state championship as eight players entered the scoring column.

At the beginning of the 2022 season, Weiner said it “would be asking a lot,” when asked if this year’s squad could match last year’s dominance. “But we’ll try. Our goal every year is to win a state championship.”

Bishop England has outscored opponents 316-24 this spring, and have won three playoff games by a combined 60-1 margin.

The Bishops recorded an 18-6 victory over Oceanside Collegiate during the regular season. It’s the team’s only loss in 14 games this season.

“They are a much better team than they were earlier in the season,” Weiner said. “They traveled to Virginia, played three games and won all three. We have to be ready to play or we will be in trouble.