BE girls’ lax scoring savant Bredemann nets early college commitment

Henley Bredemann became the latest Bishop England High School girls’ lacrosse standout to reveal her matriculation plans as she recently committed to play for the Catholic University of America in Washington.

The Cardinals landed one of the Palmetto State’s top players for the Class of 2024. Bredemann led the state with 59 goals scored in 2022 and had a big role in the Bishops’ 18-0 season last spring that included a sixth-consecutive state title and an 82-game winning streak to begin the season.

Bredemann has been a two-year member of the South Carolina select lacrosse team that plays at the national level.

“She could have played at a Division I school; William & Mary,” coach Jeff Weiner said. “We had a talk, and I told her, ‘You’re not going to get paid to play lacrosse. You’re not going to make a living playing lacrosse.’ I told her to use lacrosse as the entrée to the school you want to get in. I think she listened. She’s playing Division III at a school that offers what she wants. She’s strong academically and very coachable. She has the hardest shot on the team, and that’s saying something.”

Bredemann is the fifth BE girls’ lacrosse player to decide on the college of her choice.

Two seniors, Evelynn Kitchin and Leslie Wysong recently signed with Coastal Carolina and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, respectively.

Three juniors have committed to college. But these players cannot sign with the schools of their choices until National Signing Day 2024. The three include Bredemann, Anna Angler and Bo Rosato.

There will be more juniors who will commit, said Weiner, who admits his junior class is stacked with talent. Angler has committed to Newberry while Rosato will play on a national stage as a member of the Johns Hopkins team.

The Bishops once again will play a demanding schedule that begins Feb. 24 with a road trip to Spartanburg High School.