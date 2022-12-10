BE girls’ swim team brings home second state title in five years

The Bishop England High School girls’ swimming team made the biggest splash over the weekend, winning the Class AAA state championship at the University of South Carolina’s natatorium.

Bishop England won its second state title in five years with a 418-347 victory over region rival Oceanside Collegiate. BE won the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard relay to lay the foundation for the second state title in the program’s history.

Bishops of the 200-yard freestyle relay included Mia Divito, Mackenzie LeVeen, Zoe Dewitt and Ellie Chalupsky. Members of the 400-yard relay team included Lindsay Burbage, Chalupsky, Dewitt and Carley Foust.

Chalupsky earned a silver medal in the 50-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard backstroke. Burbage, was a silver-medalist in the 200-yard individual medley.

“It was a total team effort for the girls. In order to win this championship, the girls had to focus, support one another and swim without mistakes and that is exactly what they did from the beginning of the meet to the end,” BE coach Rose Van Metre said. “There was great senior leadership from our seniors Lindsay Burbage, Ella Soper, Meredith Clair, Adele Curl and Meg George, Matthew Picard, Asher Western, Finn Martin, and Erik Venjohn.”

BE BOYS SWIMMING LED BY JUSTIN HAFNER

While the Bishop girls’ gold medal count was two, the Bishop boys claimed gold medals in seven of the 11 events, but finished in fifth place in the team standings as St. Joseph’s captured the title.

Bishop England’s Justin Hafner missed last Saturday’s Coaches Classic, which featured the top cross-country performers and teams from around the Palmetto State. Hafner opted to compete in the state swim meet and his decision proved to be the right one as he collected four gold medals, including two as a relay team member.

Hafner, a junior, is a very busy athlete in the fall when he competes in cross country and swimming. Cross country coach Tony Colizzi and Van Metre work together to make sure Hafner is prepared but not overworked.

Hafner was solid gold last Saturday. He claimed first place in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. He also was on the gold-medal winning 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. Members of the winning relay teams included Hafner, Owen Fritts, Asher Western and Matthew Picard.

Fritts was a double winner for the Bishops in individual events with victories in the 200-yard individual medley, the 100-yard breaststroke and also collected a pair of gold medals in the relays. Picard won the 100-yard freestyle and finished second in the 200-yard freestyle.

“Our boys were amazing as well,” Van Metre added. “It is just they do not have the depth the girl’s team has. The boys outright won seven of the 11 events. That is outright insane. In addition, the boys were extremely supportive and proud of the girls. The atmosphere at USC was electric for Bishop England last Saturday night. It is too bad the swimming had to end.”

The Philip Simmons High school boys’ swim team finished in 28th place in Class AAA.